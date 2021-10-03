Police Blotter - March 11, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between Feb. 1-15.

Bicycle Thefts

On Feb. 2, Team 5 met with a complainant who advised that his red and black, Giant brand, roadstyle bicycle was stolen from inside of the gated garage area at his apartment complex on Robert Daniel Drive. The bicycle was locked to a metal rack, which was also removed. Security cameras were not in operation at the facility. Pawn shops have been alerted. The bicycle is valued at $3,227.

Two 21-speed, Trek mountain bicycles were illegally removed from an apartment complex on Seven Farms Drive on Feb. 9. The victim said that both bicycles were locked but the cables that secured them had been cut with the locks still intact. Security footage was not available in the area where the theft occurred.

Then on Feb. 14, another bicycle, burgundy in color, was stolen from a River Landing Drive apartment complex that was unlocked and parked outside of the residential unit. The bicycle is valued at $400.

Motor Vehicle Theft

On Feb. 4, an officer met with a victim who advised that his 2004 Ford pickup with Wisconsin license plates was stolen from a gas station on Clements Ferry Road. The complainant parked the vehicle on Feb. 2 and when he returned Feb. 4, it was missing. The victim claimed to be in possession of the only set of keys to the truck, valued at $10,000.

Identity Theft

An officer responded to a residence on Chimney Back Street on Feb. 5 in reference to an identity theft. An individual listing an address in Charlotte, North Carolina, used the victim’s identity to open a TD Bank online account on Dec. 3. On Feb. 5, a different address in Charlotte was used to open a Duke Energy account using the victim’s credentials. On the same day, a Spectrum Mobile account was also opened, which launched an internal investigation. The victim had provided her financial information to a property management group in Summerville and said that the breach may have occurred during that transaction.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle

At 7:16 p.m. on Feb. 6, an officer responded to a single vehicle collision on I-526 East near Exit 24, Daniel Island. Three men were standing outside of a Toyota Prius while the vehicle was stuck in the mud. The officer offered to stay on site for assistance. A few minutes later, another vehicle pulled in behind the Prius, picked up the driver and two children who were in the back seat, and left the scene. The officer ran the plates and determined that the vehicle had been stolen in Myrtle Beach. The two remaining passengers claimed they only knew the driver by the name “J.T.” and were in the car because he was taking them to Hemingway, South Carolina. The original owner was contacted and stated that her insurance had already paid for the vehicle. The Prius was towed; an investigation is pending.

Peeping Tom

Team 5 met with a victim on Feb. 9 at a business on Island Park Drive where she stated that a delivery driver used his cell phone to take pictures underneath her skirt. The complainant said that the driver stood behind her and positioned his phone between her legs, and snapped four photos without her consent. The business provided surveillance footage that shows the incident occurred as the victim described. The driver’s employer terminated him after reviewing the video.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Charleston Police headquarters for questioning. The suspect admitted to taking the photos but said he deleted them. During the interview process, he said that he had numerous victims and “had been doing this for years.” Police confiscated electronic devices from his home and will be reviewing the data to obtain additional evidence. The suspect is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Related to this arrest, on Oct. 15, 2020, The Daniel Island News reported a Peeping Tom incident that occurred at a business on Seven Farms Drive. A delivery driver followed a receptionist into a back office, allowing for less than 3 inches of personal space, and was holding his iPhone on his leg. The victim suspected that he was taking pictures with the camera lens pointed under her dress. Police questioned him and he denied the accusation. The driver’s employer banned him from making deliveries at the Seven Farms business. Team 5 has confirmed that the Feb. 9 suspect was the same individual accused in both cases.