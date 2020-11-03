Police Blotter - March 12, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between Feb. 13-29, 2020.

THEFT BY HOUSE CLEANER

Officers responded to a complaint at a Palm Cove Drive address in reference to two gold rings being stolen. The victim last saw the rings around Thanksgiving. While watching a news report on television on Feb. 13, she saw her house cleaner had been arrested in Berkeley County for stealing from other clients. She then noticed that the gold rings, valued around $500, were missing and she filed a police report. Upon investigation, it was determined that the rings were sold on Dec. 11 to a pawn shop in Summerville. Records show the suspect also had been arrested by the Charleston Police Department for burglary 10 years ago. An arrest warrant for petty larceny for the theft of the rings was issued on Feb. 20. The case is still active.

GUN THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

On Feb. 14, a Dockery’s employee reported an unknown individual entered his vehicle while it was parked at 880 Island Park Drive and removed a Glock 43 pistol from the center console. The vehicle was unlocked. The theft occurred between Feb. 10 and Feb. 14. Pawn shop databases do not show a record of the gun being sold.

TRAILER THEFT

Officers responded to a Yaupon Drive address regarding an attempted theft of a trailer. The victim woke up around midnight on Feb. 17 to find an unfamiliar truck backed into his driveway with a male attempting to attach his trailer to the back of the truck. The complainant had installed a security device in his driveway that alerts him whenever a vehicle passes the sensor. When he heard the alarm, he went outside, observed the truck, and turned on the porch light. The suspect then fled and no theft occurred.

Two days later, police were called to Paxton Point Hope apartments on Sawyer Circle in response to a trailer theft from the parking lot. The complainant advised that at some point during the prior week, an unknown individual removed his trailer from the property.

BURGLARY

On Feb. 15, two white male suspects were captured on surveillance removing a 65-inch flat screen Samsung television off of the wall of an unlocked screen porch of Wellmore Assisted Living on Robert Daniel Drive. The theft occurred at 3:50 a.m. as noted by the cameras. A report was filed with the Charleston Police Department on Feb. 17.

On Feb. 18, officers responded to Wharf 7, also on Robert Daniel Drive, in reference to a burglary that occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 18. An unknown individual entered the apartment complex’s gym and removed a 55- to 60-inch Samsung flat screen television. Both thefts are being investigated as related.

SHOPLIFTING

The Circle K gas station on Clements Ferry Road reported a shoplifting incident on Feb. 20. A manager advised police that a black male, aged 25-30, paid for a fountain drink with cash but stole four cases of Liberty Creek wine. Security camera footage confirms he exited the store without paying for the alcohol. He left in a Nissan Altima and police identified the license plate. The suspect admitted to the theft and restitution has been promised.