Police Blotter - March 17, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Feb. 16-28, 2022.

Bicycle thefts

On Feb. 16, a complainant came to the Team 5 substation to report that two of his bicycles had been missing since Feb. 9. The victim, a resident of Farr Street, advised that his Marin bikes were secured with a cable lock in the parking area of the apartment complex. Each bicycle was valued at $600. No video footage was captured; serial numbers were turned over to the police department.

Then on Feb. 19, an officer responded to a residence on Seven Farms Drive in reference to a bicycle theft. The victim said that his bicycle, a Trek Navigator Neptune valued at $400, had been locked at the bottom of the stairwell in his apartment complex. The serial number was submitted to Team 5 and the case is pending.

Impersonating an officer

Officers responded to a residence on Island Park Drive on Feb. 16 regarding a complaint of a suspicious person. She stated that an unknown male, around 50 years old, came to her door between 4-4:30 p.m. and began banging on it. He was yelling, addressed her by name, and claimed to have a badge. Through the peephole, she could see that he flashed a gold badge. The complainant did not open the door and does not know who the individual was. Surveillance video was not available.

Unlawful carry

On Feb. 20, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Clements Ferry Road around 9:20 p.m. He initiated a vehicle stop for a silver Chevrolet sedan with an equipment violation. During the investigation, the driver admitted that he had a firearm illegally stored underneath his seat and did not have a concealed weapons permit. The fully loaded handgun contained 13 bullets in the magazine and one bullet in the chamber. He was detained and placed under arrest for unlawful carry of a pistol.

Outstanding arrest warrant

At 4:04 p.m. on Feb. 21, a Team 5 officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Clements Ferry Road and made a traffic stop for a commercial vehicle speeding in a 45 mph zone. During the stop, it was determined that the driver had an outstanding warrant for arrest in Texas. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center. A hold was placed on him until Texas authorities could take custody.