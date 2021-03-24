Police Blotter - March 25, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, Feb. 16-28.

Peeping Tom

On Feb. 18, an officer met with a victim at her place of employment on Island Park Drive in reference to a Peeping Tom incident. The victim provided Team 5 video footage captured on Feb. 14 which showed a delivery driver positioning his cell phone under the victim’s dress and taking pictures and/or videos.

The suspect was identified in the surveillance as the same delivery driver who had been charged and arrested during a similar incident that also occurred on Island Park Drive on Feb. 9. Police are in the process of collecting digital evidence from devices confiscated from his home. When questioned, the suspect said he had numerous victims and “had been doing this for years.” Multiple charges are expected to be filed as evidence is reviewed.

[Editor’s note: Additional incidents were reported in the March 11 issue and can be found online at thedanielislandnews.com.]

Theft from Motor Vehicles

An officer met with a victim at a residence on Bucksley Lane on Feb. 19 in reference to a theft from an automobile. The victim stated that someone entered his Gray 2020 Chevy Suburban between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. and removed a Navy Federal Visa credit card from the center console. It was subsequently used at a Starbucks and a Wal-Mart in Mount Pleasant. Wal-Mart obtained video of a male making purchases on the card. The victim believed that the Suburban had been locked, but there were no signs of forced entry on the vehicle. An investigation is underway.

Later in the week on Feb. 24, an officer responded to two residences on Pierce Street. One reported that his vehicle was unlawfully entered and a Charleston County EMS bag was removed, as well as a helmet, gloves, an EMS ID, badge, and a fire badge. A neighbor complained that a set of golf clubs and two pairs of shoes, valued at $900, were removed from his Jeep Cherokee. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that 12 separate vehicles were entered and numerous residences in the vicinity of

Pierce Street had property stolen. A suspect was identified and warrants were obtained for the arrest of a 29-year-old male of Moncks Corner. Most of the stolen property was recovered and returned.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

On Feb. 24, a motor vehicle theft was reported by a resident of Pierce Street. The victim stated that her 2019 Nissan Rogue was stolen from her driveway during the overnight hours.

On the same night, Team 5 met with a victim from Daniel Island Drive who reported the theft of his 2000 Mercedes Benz. The vehicle thefts were tied to the car break-ins noted above; the same suspect was identified and arrested. The stolen vehicles were located and recovered.

Road Rage

On Feb. 24, an officer met with a victim around 1 p.m. at an apartment complex clubhouse on Enterprise Boulevard in reference to a road rage incident. The victim said that she passed another vehicle that had been stopped on a roadway. The vehicle then started to follow her while driving erratically. When the victim parked at the complex, she was intimidated by the driver, who pulled up next to her and began to yell, using abusive language. The accused denied the complaint and stated that he “was just trying to get the victim to slow down.”

Team 5 responded to 16 collisions in the area between Feb. 16-28.

TO REPORT A CRIME

If you have information about a crime, please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200, the on-duty central detective at the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Citizens are not required to file a report but they should know that there will not be any additional investigation into the matter if there is no formal report filed.