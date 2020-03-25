POLICE BLOTTER - MARCH 26, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area that covers Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula from March 1-15, 2020.

BICYCLE THEFTS

Two child-sized bicycles were reported stolen early in March. The first was taken between March 1 and March 2 from Central Island Square. The victim said his son placed the bicycle in the rack underneath their apartment and it was not there when they returned a day later. The second theft occurred March 9 at Daniel Island School. The bike was left in the rack on Friday after school and was not present when the family went back to retrieve it. Both bikes were left unsecured.

IDENTITY THEFTS

Officers were called to a residence on Robert Daniel Drive on March 6. The victim claimed an unknown party changed his address and bank account information, and then had stolen six checks from the Social Security Administration, totaling $7,383. Upon investigation, it was determined that on

May 6, 2019, someone did change the contact information to have the checks illegally forwarded to an address in State College, Pennsylvania. The victim said that he had lived near that address at one time, but did not know who lived there currently. The case is active.

On March 9, a victim reported that an unknown individual opened a new account at a Verizon store in Greenwood, South Carolina, and purchased a cell phone in the amount of $905 using the victim’s information. The victim became aware of the theft when applying for a loan, as failure to pay the Verizon bills impacted his credit score.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING

Officers responded to a call on Robert Daniel Drive on March 12 in reference to a victim stating that her diamond ring was removed from her dresser sometime between March 2 and March 4. The victim added that there were two different maids who entered her room during that time period. A thorough search was conducted in the room but the jewelry was not found. The ring was a 14-karat yellow gold band with diamonds valued at $4,500. The victim provided the officer with an appraisal listing the ring’s specifications. Team 5 has checked area pawn shops. The case is ongoing.

ASSISTING OTHER AGENCIES

Team 5 responded to a report that a suspicious vehicle with an attached utility trailer was parked in the Benefitfocus parking lot. Officers approached a white male in the car, who stated that he had just had an argument with his girlfriend and was parked to “cool off” from the exchange. While parked, the car ran out of gas. The officer ran the individual’s information through the system and found an active warrant for his arrest with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct and defrauding a restaurant. He was detained and turned over to a deputy on March 13.

VANDALISM

On Saturday, March 14, near the front gate of the Daniel Island Country Club, an employee found an overturned golf cart in the middle of the fairway. The golf cart did not belong to the club and was a Club Car brought in from another location. An unknown driver was doing “donuts” prior to flipping the cart, resulting in an estimated $1,000 worth of damages to the golf course. Officers plan to review surveillance and investigate further.