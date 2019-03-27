Police Blotter - March 28, 2019

HEATH ELLISON

heath@thedanielislandnews.com

The following cases were filed with Charleston Police Department’s Team 5 between February 12, 2019 and March 21, 2019.

SHOPLIFTING

On Feb. 9, a subject entered a gas station on Daniel Island and removed three 12-packs of alcoholic beverages without paying. The offender was recognized on closed-circuit television. The subject was underage and their family made restitution on the theft. The store declined to prosecute. The incident was reported to CPD on February 12.

LARCENIES

On Feb. 13, CPD responded to a location off of Clements Ferry Road. A utility trailer, containing 25 bales of hay, was stolen from the victim’s property. The item has not been recovered.

In another case, a trailer was taken from behind a resident’s house on upper Clements Ferry Road. A lock had been used to secure the trailer’s wheels. The victim does not have any idea who could have taken it and the trailer has not been recovered. The incident occurred on the evening of Feb. 16.

At a Daniel Island storage area, electronics were stolen from a boat in an open storage lot. The theft happened between March 1 and March 10.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Between 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 13, a motorcycle was stolen from a Daniel Island apartment complex. The victim reported that his vehicle was taken from the parking lot, in the rear of the building. The vehicle has not been recovered.

THEFTS FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

On the morning Feb. 15, in the Peninsula subdivision, an officer responded to a residence in reference to a past motor vehicle theft. While on scene, the officer was told that an unknown subject had entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and taken a phone from the seat. The victim’s neighbor told the officer that two electronic tablets for kids had been taken from a different unlocked vehicle nearby.

On March 6, CPD was alerted to a theft from a motor vehicle that happened between March 4 and March 5. Officers responded to the Center Park neighborhood on Daniel Island in response to an unknown party entering a vehicle to take sporting equipment. The equipment was recovered.

In the Barfield Park neighborhood, between March 7 and March 10, a victim reported that he parked a vehicle on the street in front of a residence. It was left unlocked for two nights. Sometime during the time period, a party entered the vehicle and removed several electronic items.

Between the night of March 20 and the morning of March 21, a car parked at an athletic club in Daniel Island Park was broken into. The subject broke a car window and stole a wallet from the vehicle.

In the evening hours of March 20, a subject broke the window to a car parked near a downtown Daniel Island restaurant. A briefcase containing a wallet and other items was stolen from the vehicle. A phone that was stolen was located shortly after along Seven Farms Drive by a citizen.

Between March 9 and March 10, someone stole electronics from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway of a Pierce Park home. No damage was done to the vehicle.

FLIM-FLAM

Between Feb. 25 and March 5, a victim stated that she was contacted via email by someone claiming to be a grocery survey representative. The emails instructed her to perform secret shopping tasks. She received a series of bogus checks in the mail from someone that told her that they worked for an electronics company. She deposited the checks in her bank account, not knowing that they would bounce. The victim was told to spend the checks on gift cards and send pictures of the card numbers to the original email.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING

At a shipping company off of Charleston Regional Parkway, a theft occurred between Feb. 3 and Feb. 18. It was not reported until Feb. 28. A large quantity of defective merchandise was stolen. It still had value as scrap and would have required a truck to carry everything. The investigation is ongoing.

IDENTITY THEFT

Between Feb. 13 and Feb. 24, a Daniel Island resident was contacted by a credit monitoring service in reference to a mobile phone account that had been opened in his name without his knowledge. On Feb. 24, the victim received a congratulations message from a different mobile phone service for opening an account with five phone lines. The accounts were closed and the victim does not know where they were opened.

VANDALISMS

In the Etiwan Park neighborhood, between the night of Feb. 13 and the morning of Feb. 14, an unknown subject attempted to break into a residential garage.

On March 11, in Edgefield Park on Daniel Island, a man found his garbage can was missing its wheels.

At a downtown Daniel Island business, on the afternoon of March 15, a complainant stated that they noticed a dent in their vehicle when they exited the business.

INTIMIDATIONS

At a Clements Ferry Rd. gas station on Feb. 20, a female victim told CPD that a male subject entered the gas station and began yelling at her about a relationship matter. The male subject made a threat to her and left the store.

On Feb. 20, an officer met with a man at his business in downtown Daniel Island. A former employee, who was fired last fall, had been sending threatening messages to another manager of the business.

A downtown Daniel Island business reported that they had seen a threatening post on social media about the business and its customers. The business alerted the social media site so the post could be removed. The report was filed on March 20.

TRAFFIC ARREST

On the morning of March 7, an officer pulled a subject over on Seven Farms Drive. They were weaving and swerving through traffic. The offender had a suspended license.

HARASSMENT

Between Feb. 1 and March 12, a female victim received harassing phone calls from a former friend and roommate, who she accused of stalking. An officer made contact with the suspect, who agreed that she would not contact the victim or her family. The suspect denied the allegations against her.

BICYCLE THEFT

A bike was stolen from a Daniel Island school over the weekend of March 8 through March 11. It was reported on March 13.

FOUND PROPERTY

According to a police report, a student reported to a school on Daniel Island smelling like marijuana. When confronted by school administration, the student ran. They were located almost 30 minutes later at their residence. The school administrators found what they suspected to be marijuana in the student’s car. They turned the substance in to CPD.