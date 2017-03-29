Police Blotter - March 30, 2017

The following incidents were reported to City of Charleston Police at Daniel Island-based Team 5 between March 1 and March 22, 2017.

THEFTS FROM DI STORAGE FACILITY

An unknown suspect or suspects targeted the Stockade Storage facility near the end of Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island over the weekend. At press time, three individuals had come forward to report thefts of property from the site, including several GPS electronics systems, according to Lt. James Byrne of Team 5. The responding officer noticed a hole had been cut into the fence in the far right corner of the site and it appeared that the suspect(s) had rummaged through several boats being stored on the property. The case is under investigation.

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT FLIPS CAR

A two vehicle accident on March 22 caused one car to overturn near the Publix Shopping Center on Seven Farms Drive. According to the police report, a Saturn driven by a 56 year-old Daniel Island woman struck a Nissan just after 6 p.m. as it slowed to enter a parking space on the side of the road. The Saturn continued forward after the impact and flipped, stated Lt. Byrne. A 46 year-old Georgia resident was behind the wheel of the Nissan, which had four additional passengers inside, including two juveniles. No one was transported from the scene for medical attention, Byrne added. The report stated that the driver of the Saturn was determined to be at fault for the accident and was cited for careless operation.

BICYCLE THEFT

A green “Cannondale” adult bike was reported stolen from a residence at 130 River Landing Drive on March 1. According to police, the bike was locked at the time of the theft, but the lock had been cut.

INTIMIDATION

A resident with a River Landing Drive address notified police that sometime between March 3 and 6 someone wrote insults on the window of their vehicle. At the time, the car was parked in a secured area of the garage with only resident access.

SHOPLIFTING

A Daniel Island convenience store/gas station notified police on March 10 that an unknown suspect had taken a supply of about 25 cigarette lighters from the store without paying for them. The incident reportedly took place about 4:30 a.m.

TEENS CAUGHT WITH DRUGS AND ALCOHOL

A 19 year-old Daniel Island resident was cited for possession of marijuana first offense after being stopped by police on March 10 for driving suspiciously. After pulling the vehicle over in Daniel Island Park, the responding officer noticed a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the car. After receiving a citation from police, the teen’s parents reportedly came and picked him up.

In another case, two Daniel Island teens are facing drug and alcohol charges after a traffic stop in the Smythe Park area. According to Lt. Byrne, the teens’ car was pulled over on March 17 due to a problem with the exterior lights. After stopping the car, the officer observed a bottle of whisky and several containers of marijuana and marijuana-based products in the vehicle. One of the teens was cited and released for possession of marijuana first offense and possession of alcohol. The other was charged and arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. That suspect was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center. Two other teens, both from North Charleston, were also in the vehicle, but they were not cited or charged.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING

A Daniel Island business reported that checks had been stolen from their location sometime between March 10 and March 13. A member or members of a cleaning crew working at the business are suspected of taking the checks. Police report that warrants are being sought in the case. “Don’t leave things out that don’t need to be out,” cautioned Lt. Byrne. “Always know who is coming in to your business or home, not just the point of contact, and be sure to secure items such as checks, credit cards and jewelry.”

THEFTS FROM MOTOR VEHICLES

Two vehicles were unlawfully entered in Codner’s Ferry Park on March 16. Electronics items were taken from one of the cars. Both of the vehicles were unlocked at the time.

POLICE SOLVE "ENCAMPMENT" MYSTERY

Police were asked to investigate a suspicious “encampment” under I-526 near the Wando River waterfront on Daniel Island earlier this month after citizens reported seeing what appeared to be structures for sleeping and other miscellaneous items scattered about. After checking out the scene, police determined the structures had actually been built by local kids as “forts” and were made using materials from dumpsters near the Family Circle Tennis Center. No charges were filed and the case is not under investigation. Instead, the area is being cleaned up as such “encampments” are not allowed on public or private property (without permission). Recognizing the creative ingenuity of the kids’ work, Lt. Byrne of Team 5 suggested they be “enrolled in the nearest engineering program or lego-building camp” as soon as possible.