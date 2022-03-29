Police Blotter - March 31, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between March 1-15.

Speeding and smoking

On March 2, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Clements Ferry Road and observed a Honda sedan speeding at 73 mph in a 45 mph zone at 6:20 a.m. When making contact with the driver, the officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the officer found a clear plastic bag under the driver’s seat that contained 7.5 grams of marijuana. The driver admitted that he had smoked one day prior. A citation was issued.

Stolen dirt bike

An officer was called to a residence on Integrity Lane on March 7 regarding a reported motor vehicle theft. The victim advised that an unknown individual stole a dirt bike that had been parked in the backyard. The dirt bike, a 2017 Honda, was red, white, and black with gold grips and decorated with multiple stickers. The key was in possession of the complainant, and he pointed out a worn path into the wood line behind his home. Surveillance was not available at the rear of the property. The case is being actively investigated.

Missing payment

On March 8, Team 5 responded to a business on Clements Ferry Road in reference to a larceny. The victim stated that he had hired an individual to dig a well and had left payment for the contractor inside of an electrical box at the job site. A key had been placed on top of the electrical box. An unknown person removed the money from the box before the contractor arrived on the property to retrieve it. The loss included $3,500 in cash and a check for $2,000. Suspects are being questioned for the theft.

Unborrowed bikes

A victim came to the Team 5 office on Daniel Island to report bicycle thefts from a home on River Landing Drive. Between Feb. 6-7, two bicycles were stolen from the complainant: a gray and black Schwinn valued at $400 and a red Gary Fisher Marlin mountain bike valued at $600. On March 8, the victim noticed that his Schwinn was listed for sale on Craigslist. He made contact with the seller, met him in North Charleston, and was able to recover the bike. The Gary Fisher Marlin bike is still at large.

Tinted window to warrant

On March 15, an officer was conducting routine traffic enforcement on Clements Ferry Road near Brandam Lane, when a speeding vehicle was observed. The officer stopped the vehicle and noted that the Chrysler Town & Country van had illegal window tinting. While writing the citation, it was determined that the driver had an outstanding warrant for arrest in Orangeburg County for failure to appear in court for a fraud case. The driver was arrested and later transported to Orangeburg County.