Police Blotter - May 12, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between April 16-30.

Theft from a Building

On April 21, police responded to a complaint of a stolen bank card. The victim invited two men to his apartment located on Seven Farms Drive and purchased methamphetamine from them. An argument took place about the price of the narcotic and there was a physical altercation. The complainant later noticed his wallet had been misplaced. When it was found, his South Carolina ID, social security card, and debit card had been removed. A withdrawal in the amount of $460 was made from an ATM, then $300 was taken from the account through Jiggsaw, a cash app. Another $500 withdrawal attempt was made but was declined. The investigation is pending.

Larceny

Team 5 responded to a residence on Robert Daniel Drive on April 26 in reference to a theft. The complainant left a compactable, heavy-duty utility cart in the parking garage of his apartment complex. When he went back to retrieve it, the cart was missing; he then conducted a search on all floors of the garage. No surveillance video was available. The item was valued at $170.

Credit Card / ATM Fraud

On April 28, a resident came into the Team 5 station to report a fraud incident. An unknown individual used her Amazon bank card to purchase a set of AirPods and have them shipped to an address on Fairchild Street. She did not authorize the transaction and received an email from her bank alerting her of a potential fraudulent transaction. The purchase amount was $271.

Bicycle Thefts

On April 29, a bicycle theft from an apartment complex on Farr Street was reported. Between the hours of 9:15 a.m. and 3 p.m., an unknown person removed a bright orange Specialized Roll 800 men’s bicycle, valued at $1,000, from the parking garage. The bicycle had been locked.

On the same day, a grey GT mountain bike went missing from a parking garage on River Landing Drive. It had been chained to a bike rack at the complex; the lock had been cut and tossed to the side. The complainant stated that the bicycle was worth $500.

Another bicycle theft occurred on April 30 from an apartment on River Grove Drive. The victim’s black, all terrain seven speed Sonder electric vehicle, purchased in July 2020, was stolen. It was valued at $1,100. The bicycle had been locked prior to the theft.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

A complainant advised that an unknown individual entered her unlocked vehicle on April 30 between 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. while it was parked on Seven Farms Drive and removed several bank cards which were used fraudulently in Mount Pleasant. Charges were made at Simply Mac on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in the amounts of $2,534 and $2,212, Wal-Mart for $1,823, and again during a return trip to Simple Mac, in the amounts of $610 and $937. All transactions occurred between 2:51 p.m.-3:30 p.m. An investigation is underway.