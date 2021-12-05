Police Blotter - May 13, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between April 1 – April 30, 2021.

Larceny

On April 5, an officer responded to a residence on Harriman Lane regarding a theft from a home under construction. The home is owned by the builder, who had just installed a Lennox air conditioning compressor. An unknown individual cut the copper wires that attached the unit and illegally removed it from the property. No surveillance footage is available. The value of the unit is $2,500.

Team 5 officers were called to a business on Cainhoy Road on April 14 in response to equipment stolen from a locked trailer. A generator was stored in an enclosed fenced area that had been cut on the rear side. The lock on the trailer was also cut and $2,400 worth of tools, along with the generator valued at $900, were removed. The business owner noted that there were two noticeable sets of tire tracks and it appeared that a wheelbarrow had been used on-site to move the items. Surveillance videos were obtained and turned over to police. The case is pending.

Theft from a Building

A jewelry theft was reported by a resident on Blakeway Street on April 17. The victim advised that her son allowed a friend to stay at the home for two nights. The friend slept in the victim’s room while she was away on a trip. When she returned, she noticed that approximately $16,000 worth of her jewelry had been stolen. Missing items included an engagement ring with a 1.5 karat center diamond and a gold band, a 14 karat gold chain, a Pandora ring, and a bottle of perfume. The victim’s son attempted to contact the visitor via phone and through social media, but was unsuccessful. Team 5 identified the suspect as a 22-year-old male, but has been unable to locate his whereabouts. Pawn systems were checked but the items had not been sold. An investigation of the incident is still underway.

Fraud

On April 23, an officer responded to a residence on Seven Farms Drive in reference to a report of fraud. The victim advised that there was a $295 charge made to a Walmart in Los Angeles on her credit card. She received a phone call from an individual impersonating a Citibank officer and provided confidential information while trying to clear the fraudulent Walmart charge. At that point, $2,000 in funds were withdrawn from the Citibank account and illegally transferred to a Wells Fargo account in San Francisco.

On the same day, Team 5 was called to a residence on Wading Place to address another case of fraud. The victim noted that she had several fraudulent transactions on her Wells Fargo account, made on April 20 and April 21. Unapproved charges were made to Monat Global, an online cosmetics provider, in the amount of $436. Both cases are pending.

Vandalism

An officer responded to Freedom Park on Daniel Island Drive to address a vandalism complaint on April 25. A window at the bathroom facility was broken behind Daniel Island School, resulting in $200 in damages. Police were able to identify a teenage suspect from video footage. Sentencing will be held in family court.

Motor Vehicle Theft

On April 30, a resident of Sawyer Court reported a motor vehicle theft. The victim advised that during the night, his 2015 black Acura TLX, valued at $18,000, was stolen from a parking space in front of his apartment. A key fob had been left inside of the vehicle but outside doors had been locked. Team 5 confirmed that the Acura had not been towed.

Collisions

Team 5 is working to increase patrolling efforts since 32 collisions occurred in the area during the month of April. Most of the accidents took place on Clements Ferry Road. Motorists are advised to increase safety efforts, to be mindful of their speed and remain alert.