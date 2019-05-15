Police Blotter - May 16, 2019

The following reports come from cases filed with Charleston Police Department Team 5 between April 18, 2019 and April 30, 2019.

Theft from Motor Vehicle

On April 18 between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., an unknown party stole a cooler from an open truck bed in the Peninsula subdivision.

In the Barfield Park neighborhood on April 21, between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., officers were dispatched in reference to a theft from a vehicle. Officers engaged in an on-foot chase with a party that matched the description of the suspects while investigating the area. Items from the stolen vehicles were found on them, after they were detained.

Theft from Building

On April 25, a woman’s purse was stolen during a concert at the Volvo Car Stadium. She put the bag on the ground at her seat and noticed it was missing at the end of the show. No suspect information is available.

Simple Assault

At a concert on April 25, at the tennis stadium, an unknown party pulled a woman’s shirt down, exposing her. She turned around to confront the man, but he claimed that he did not pull on her article of clothing. The victim attempted to take a picture of the offender, who then took her phone from her. A third party grabbed the phone and returned it. The victim then sought police assistance. No criminal sexual conduct was alleged by the victim.

Larceny

On April 27, a man contacted CPD about a theft of a trailer in the Cainhoy area. The trailer contained a kayak and tools. The theft remains under investigation.

Vandalism

Between the night of April 27 and the morning of April 28, an offender pulled four plants out of the ground that belonged to a development.

Flim Flam

On April 19, an officer took a report from a resident of the Smythe Park area in reference to a fraud. The complainant claimed that she had been scammed out of $2,500 worth of gift cards after an unknown party instructed her to purchase items at several stores. The offender posed as a friend of the victim.

Found Lost Property

On April 22, an off-duty officer discovered what appeared to be small amounts of several drugs on the ground in the vicinity of the tennis stadium. The item was confiscated.

Drug Equipment Violation

On April 22, at approximately 7:20 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Seven Farms Drive for a traffic light violation. The officer detected an odor of marijuana and asked the driver if he had any drugs in the vehicle. The man said that he had smoked marijuana hours earlier and had a pipe and a lighter.

Narcotics Violation

At an apartment in downtown Daniel Island, on April 29, Team 5 and CPD Special Investigations unit executed a search warrant based on an ongoing narcotics investigation. The search yielded drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and money.

Forgery

On April 23, an officer responded to a gas station on Daniel Island. The complainant advised that a counterfeit $100 bill was given to the night cashier. A suspect was identified and the case remains under investigation.

DUI

On April 23, close to Clements Ferry Road and I-526, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. CPD noticed that one party in the incident was having difficulty standing on his feet. The offender stated that she had been drinking earlier in the day. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed, leading to her arrest.

Lieutenant James Byrne leaving Team 5 for Team 9

Team 5’s commander, Lieutenant Byrne, is heading over to Charleston Police Department’s Team 9, where he will command officers in the business district. This new area encapsulates some of the most densely populated parts of King Street and Market Street, where tourists and locals congregate. Byrne said that he is proud of the bonds and friendships he made on Daniel Island and that it feels bittersweet to leave. “I’ve got a good crew out here,” he said. “I’ve really gotten to know the officers in Team 5 at a very personal level. I know many of their families, I’ve gone to their funerals, I’ve helped some of them celebrate birthdays. I’ve got a very strong connection to these guys.” Byrne will begin his new command on May 18. Team 5’s new lieutenant will be Patrick McLaughlin.