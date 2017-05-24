Police blotter - May 25, 2017

The following incidents took place within the Team 5 jurisdiction of the City of Charleston Police Department between April 20 and May 18.

Credit card/ATM fraud

On April 21, Team 5 officers took a report from an individual who claimed that someone had made unauthorized charges to his credit card on a major electronics store’s website. The victim had been shopping in one of the national chain’s local stores the same day. The case is under investigation.

Hit and run/intimidation

Police were called to the scene of a restaurant on Seven Farms Drive on April 22 after someone reportedly became argumentative and displayed bullets. According to police, the suspect exchanged words with a group of people outside the restaurant and then referenced the bullets. No arrests have been made as of yet, but the case remains under investigation.

Intimidation/harassment

A woman notified police on April 23 that her estranged husband had been harassing her. She told officers that the prior evening he followed her vehicle to a gas station and began yelling at her. She reportedly became concerned and locked the doors to her car. The victim called police the next morning to report the incident. In a neighborhood off Clements Ferry Road, a resident called police on May 5 to report that one of her neighbors had been harassing her and her daughter. She told officers that on multiple occasions the suspect yelled and screamed obscenities at them while they were walking their dog. The incidents involving the suspect, according to the report filed, had gotten progressively more aggressive. The suspect denied the pair’s claims. The case remains under investigation.

Trespassing

Police received a call on April 30 that several individuals were trespassing on Rhoden Island, a private parcel of land in Daniel Island Park that is currently closed to the public. Officers arrived on scene and noticed some individuals in a boat on the other side of the Rhoden Island bridge. Police believe they may have used the vessel to access the island so they could jump off the bridge into Ralston Creek for a little recreational fun. Such activities, however, are not permitted for safety reasons.

In a separate, unrelated incident, two teenagers were cited for trespassing after they were found on May 4 sleeping at the new Edgefield Park pool, also known as The Crow’s Nest. One of the individuals, a female, is a 16 year old Hanahan resident who was described by police as a “habitual runaway.” The other is a 17 year old Daniel Island male. The girl was taken into custody by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office as she was wanted by the Department of Juvenile Justice, and the male was put on trespass notice and removed from the premises.

Missing person found

Jaime Leigh Bell, 52, a Daniel Island resident, was reported missing by her daughter on May 4. The complainant was last seen around April 15 at a Daniel Island gas station. She was found safe a few days after she was reported missing. No foul play is suspected.

Burglary

Police are investigating a possible burglary at a residence in Center Park on Daniel Island. According to Lt. James Byrne, police were notified on May 14 that a suspect or suspects stole video electronics equipment from the premises sometime between the evening of May 13 and the morning of May 14. Two teenagers who live at the home were at the residence at the time, but their parents were out of town. The case remains under investigation.

Damaged vehicle found

A resident of North Ladd Court in Cochran Park on Daniel Island called police on May 17 to report that an unknown vehicle “that didn’t seem to belong” was present in the area. The resident noticed the vehicle’s roof was damaged and its windshield had been shattered. Police responded and after checking the vehicle’s tags, they learned it had been reported stolen from North Charleston. The North Charleston Police Department responded to the scene and took custody of the vehicle. It was not known at press time why the vehicle was left on Daniel Island.

Domestic violence arrest

An adult male was arrested on April 20 after police were called to a residence on River Landing Drive in reference to an assault in progress.

Simple assault

Police responded to an apartment complex at the end of Seven Farms Drive on April 21 after receiving a report of an assault. Upon arrival, they learned of an altercation between two females in a parking lot. No arrests were made at the scene.

Missing Huger man

Local law enforcement officers are continuing their search for 78 year old Willie Toomer of Huger. Toomer resides on Cainhoy Road and was last seen on Sunday, May 14. According to a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) post on Facebook, Mr. Toomer has special needs and “often walks the road near his home taking small steps while dragging his feet.” He is approximately six feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. The BCSO, assisted by the Berkeley County Rescue Squad and SC DNR law enforcement officers, searched Cainhoy Road and surrounding areas for over 12 hours on May 16 without locating him. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1000 reward for anyone with information that leads investigators to Mr. Toomer’s whereabouts. Please call (843) 554-1111. Additionally, the BCSO can be reached at (843) 719-4465.