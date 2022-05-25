Police Blotter - May 26, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between May1-15.

Screwdriver stabbing

On May 1, officers responded to a business located on Island Park Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Team 5 located the victim who had been stabbed with a screwdriver and suffered a severe laceration on the left side of his face.

Four witnesses provided an account of the incident. The first witness was the girlfriend of the victim and the ex-girlfriend of the offender. She and the victim stopped at a gas station on Central Island Street, across the street from her residence. The victim intended to put air in his tires while the witness began to walk to her home. While walking, she observed the offender standing in a parking lot near Fairchild Street. The offender muttered something to her, then ran toward the victim and began punching him. A struggle ensued, during which the offender produced a screwdriver and slashed the victim’s face.

The second witness was a citizen in the area who saw the offender approach the victim, shouting obscenities at him. He took a swing at the victim who tried to fight back. The offender charged at the victim a second time, striking the victim in the face with the blade of a screwdriver.

The third and fourth witnesses were bystanders and provided similar narratives.

After the incident, the offender fled in a white BMW toward River Landing Drive. Berkeley County EMS and the fire department responded, and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The offender was found at his home in Mount Pleasant and was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The case remains active.

Stolen supplies

At 10 a.m. on May 9, an officer responded to a theft from a business on Charleston Regional Parkway. The superintendent for the job site stated that the incident occurred at a newly constructed warehouse where items were stored in a garage area. An unknown individual entered the property and stole copper wiring valued at $3,000, two generators totaling $3,000, and a backpack blower worth $500. The property had not been secured and no surveillance video was available.

Driving under suspension

An officer was dispatched to I-526 near Clements Ferry Road to assist with a single vehicle collision on May 9 at 10:10 p.m. The driver was found to be operating on a suspended driver’s license and had three prior convictions for driving under suspension. He was arrested and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Fraud gift cards

On May 11, an officer was flagged down by a complainant who lives on River Landing Drive. The victim said that he had received an email stating that his Amazon account had been hacked. When he called the number provided in the email, he was advised that an Acer computer system had been illegally purchased with his credentials and was then directed to an individual named “Logan Wood” from a 206 area code. Wood instructed him to purchase gift cards in order to process the reimbursement. Between May 10-11, the victim purchased multiple gift cards at Target, Harris Teeter, Publix, Home Depot, and Lowes totaling $9,600 and provided front and back photos of the gift cards to Wood.

While an officer was present, Wood called the complainant again and said he needed more gift cards to process the refund. The case has been turned over to the department’s white collar crime division and is pending.