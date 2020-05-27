Police Blotter - May 28, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between May 1 and May 15, 2020.

GRAFFITI / VANDALISM

A report of spray painting graffiti in the Clements Ferry Road area could be the work of the vandals who struck on Daniel Island in April.

On May 10, Team 5 responded to a Spring Hollow Drive location to investigate vulgar graffiti spray painted on a patio amenity in a common area. The neighborhood, The Marshes of Cooper River, is a new development located off of Clements Ferry Road. Offensive symbols and a swastika were painted on the concrete surface with black spray paint.

Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz said the style and content of the graffiti was nearly identical to the graffiti painted on a multi-tenant office building at 125 River Landing Drive on Daniel Island on April 28.

“I suspect that the two cases are linked,” stated Wojsławowicz.

At this time, there are no witnesses or available surveillance footage. The surface can be cleaned; damage is estimated at $100.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

On May 1, officers responded to a residence on Farr Street where the complainant said during the night an unknown individual entered his vehicle parked in the garage. A HP laptop valued at $2,000 was removed from the unlocked Kia. The victim did not have a serial number for the computer and tracking software was not installed.

Additionally, a lanyard to hold an employee identification card was removed from the vehicle.

Another theft occurred on May 5, when a Jeep Wrangler was broken into and damaged. The victim advised that an individual entered his soft-covered Jeep that was parked behind the Cainhoy Fire & Rescue station on Cainhoy Road. The cover on the Jeep was damaged as well as the cover frame, and the back window had been unzipped and left on the ground. A bag of coins, valued at approximately $10, was removed from the vehicle. More expensive items, such as a laptop and sunglasses, were left behind.

While the complainant was assessing the damage to the Jeep, he found a wallet holding an identification card that had been left inside of the vehicle. The perpetrator was clearly identified, and it was later determined the same individual was involved in a series of crimes that occurred in North Charleston. The victim decided not to press charges after learning that the individual would be prosecuted for the more serious crimes in a neighboring jurisdiction.

LARCENY

At 7:30 a.m. on May 4, a complainant advised that a trailer, owned by Sumter Utilities, had been removed from a construction site on Old Compass Road when it was parked overnight. The 17-foot trailer was a 2017 flatbed model with a wood deck and loading ramp, valued at $10,000. The trailer contained three large spools of underground wire and one small spool of wire, valued at $5,000. The investigation is ongoing.



VANDALISM TO A MOTOR VEHICLE

Officers responded to a call made on May 8 regarding a car that had been vandalized when parked in front of an apartment complex on Seven Farms Drive. The victim’s 2014 Ford Explorer had been scratched with a key multiple times along the driver’s side door, the back door on the driver’s side, and the rear quarter panel.

Surveillance footage at the apartment building could not be obtained.

The Charleston Police Department is actively investigating the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.