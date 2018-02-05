Police Blotter - May 3, 2018

The following cases were taken from City of Charleston Police reports filed with Team 5 on Daniel Island between March 18 and April 17, 2018. This is part two of a two-part report.

Vandalism

Officers responded to a business on Seven Farms Drive on the mid-morning of March 21 in reference to a possible vandalism. According to a police report, when the officer made contact, the victim stated that after a near collision at a Daniel Island shopping center with the offender, the offender followed the victim to another business on the island. The complainant advised that the offender then got out of her own vehicle and hit the victim’s driver’s side window causing damage to it. After the victim’s employer came out of workplace to ask what was going on, the offender reportedly left and went to another business. The officer made contact with the offender and she advised that there had been a verbal confrontation but she did not hit the window. The victim did not want to press charges and the two parties agreed to settle between themselves.

In a separate case, a manager of a shipping company on Clements Ferry Road contacted police after an unknown subject reportedly entered the site between April 6 and 9 and cut battery wires on their site truck. This case is under investigation.

General information

A homeowner in the Beresford Hall subdivision alerted police on the afternoon of March 13 after observing an unknown subject turning the front door handle of her house, states the police report. When the subject noticed the woman, they left the house and drove off from the area.

Police were called to a condominium on Daniel Island on March 13 in regards to a teenager throwing a bicycle into a pond. The complainant told police that when they confronted the juvenile, the juvenile ran off. The officer located a young man matching the description in the area and the bicycle was recovered. The juvenile was turned over to his parents with an explanation of what happened.

Officers were called to a residence in Center Park after a resident who runs an in home business advised that one of his clients was inside the home screaming at his dogs, according to the police report. When officers arrived, the man was located in the garage. Officers made contact with him and questioned him about why he was there. The man stated that he lived at the location, however was unable to produce a key or tell officers the address. The man was then asked a series of basic questions, in which he gave irrational responses and acted confused. The officers walked the subject to his vehicle and called EMS. The subject’s behavior became more concerning when it changed from calm to loud and boisterous, noted police, after which officers restrained the man for the safety of the EMS medics. The man was transported to the hospital in protective custody.

Animal Services response

Animal Services responded to a call about two pit bulls at large in Daniel Island Park on March 14. According to the police report, Animal Services personnel were able to secure the dogs and when attempts to make contact with the suspected owner were unsuccessful, the dogs were transported to the local shelter. On March 15, the owner contacted Animal Services to confirm that she was the owner and went to pick the dogs up from the shelter. Both of the pit bulls’ vaccine statuses were confirmed. A citation was issued to the owner for each dog for them being on the loose.

Impersonation

A resident of a Daniel Island apartment complex contacted police on March 6 in reference to credit card fraud. The complainant advised that a credit bureau had contacted him to report that multiple parties had open several credit accounts in his name, according to the police report.

A Smythe Park resident alerted Team 5 on March 21 after receiving a bill in the mail from AT&T for an account that he had not opened. According to the police report, an unknown party had fraudulently used the complainant’s identity to purchase goods and services for nearly $200 at an Arizona location between Feb. 23 and March 21. Team 5 is following up.

Credit card/ATM fraud

A Charleston resident reported to police that multiple charges for gas in Nevada, totaled at around $3000, had been made on his credit card account between Feb. 17 and March 27. The Charleston Police Department will be working with the Las Vegas Police on the case.

Swindling/larceny by false pretenses

Team 5 was contacted on March 29 in regards to a scam that took place at the Charleston Regional Business Park on March 28 around noon. According to the police report, the victim received a phone call from an unknown party claiming to be from a collection company regarding an unpaid debt on a Visa card. The subject provided enough information to sway the victim’s trust, so the victim provided his debit card number over the phone. After the phone call, the victim looked up the company and saw it was fictitious. He then contacted the bank to stop payment.

Missing person found

Team 5 was contacted in reference to a missing person in the Peninsula subdivision on March 10. According to the report, the complainant informed her husband that she was going to go to bed, in which he responded that he would be in the driveway working on their vehicle. A couple hours later, the complainant woke up and realized her husband was not in the house and the vehicle was missing. The complainant attempted to make contact but was unable to. The subject was later found in a hotel and returned home safely.

Lost property

A woman reported that she lost her firearm in the Peninsula subdivision area sometime between March 24 and 25. The firearm was recovered and returned, along with the purse that the firearm was in.

Agency assist

A sheriff’s office from another jurisdiction contacted a detective with Team 5 on Daniel Island in reference to a wanted subject that was possibly residing in Charleston, according to the police report. After doing follow up, the officer located the offender at an address on Seven Farms Drive. The offender was taken into custody and exported to the detention center for extradition.