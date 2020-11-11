Police Blotter - November 12, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area, which covers Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, from Oct.16 - 31, 2020.

LARCENY

On Oct. 16, an officer responded to a business on Charleston Regional Parkway in reference to a complaint that a 53-foot enclosed trailer was missing from the property. The white 2017 trailer with Tennessee license plates, valued at $12,000, was illegally removed by an unknown party. GPS tracking in the trailer had been turned off, and surveillance cameras on the property were inoperable. An investigation is underway.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

A victim contacted Team 5 on Oct. 17 to advise that two vehicles parked at his residence on Cartright Street were illegally entered during the overnight hours. A male was captured on a Nest camera inside of the complainant’s 2013 Ford F150 and Lincoln Nautilus at 2:15 a.m. Both vehicles were unlocked. The center consoles of the vehicles were rummaged through; pocket change from the vehicles was removed.

On Oct. 28, an officer met with a victim at a Blue Sky Lane residence who wanted to report the theft of personal items from her 2017 Jeep. The victim stated that she left her doors and center console unlocked. Sometime during the night, an unknown individual entered the vehicle and removed a pair of gold Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses, $100 in cash, and a partially filled prescription bottle containing Xanax pills. Both cases are active.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

On Oct.17, a resident of Pierce Street heard a loud crash outside of his home at 5:25 p.m. He observed a male driver in a 2020 Chevy truck with significant front end damage had hit his parked car, a Jeep Wrangler. Police were notified. An officer arrived and documented rear end damage to the Jeep, and confirmed that it had been parked legally. It was determined that the driver was intoxicated. He did not have a driver’s license with him but was otherwise identified by Team 5. As police prepared a field sobriety test, a female arrived on the scene who stated she was married to the driver and provided identification. The driver ran away from the officer. He was found at his residence on Viscount Street, placed under arrest and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

BURGLARY

An officer was called to a residence on Beresford Creek Street on Oct. 23 in reference to a burglary and a motor vehicle theft. At 5:07 a.m., the victim noticed that his 2013 silver Ford F150 was missing from the driveway. The flood lights mounted on the garage were not working and the victim stated that the breaker that controlled the lights had been tripped. An unknown individual entered an unlocked office located above the garage and removed the keys to the vehicle from a desk. A bass guitar, valued at $1,000, was also stolen. The vehicle is valued at $35,000. There were no surveillance cameras on the property.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Team 5 recorded a total of 17 collisions in the area during the latter half of October.

TO REPORT INFORMATION ABOUT A CRIME

If you have information about a crime, please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200, the on-duty central detective at the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Citizens are not required to file a report but they should know that there will not be any additional investigation into the matter if there is no formal report filed.