Police Blotter - November 17, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Oct. 16-31.

Theft from a motor vehicle

On Oct. 16, an officer responded to a business on Seven Farms Drive in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. The victim parked her GMC Acadia at the business around 9 a.m. and thought she had locked the door. When she returned to the vehicle a few hours later, she discovered that her wallet, which was in the glove compartment, was missing. She received text alerts from her bank indicating fraudulent activity on her account: one charge made at a Harris Teeter in Mount Pleasant for $97.79 and a second charge made at the same store for $961.90. The case is pending.

Embezzlement

A Team 5 officer made contact with a complainant on Oct. 19 regarding embezzlement from a business located on Seven Farms Drive. An employee of the business was laid off in September and as an oversight, the employee’s company credit card was not deactivated. The offender made unauthorized charges to the card after termination totaling $2,996.

Vandalism

On Oct. 22, an officer was called to the pool located on Rivershore Road to investigate vandalism on the property. Poolside tables were destroyed and an umbrella stand was broken and found in the bottom of the pool. There was significant damage to the bottom of the pool and the estimate to repair the flooring is around $25,000.

Lost property

On Oct. 24, an individual reported a lost bag of jewelry. The complainant had an appointment at a spa located on Island Park Drive. Before her appointment, she removed all of her jewelry and placed it in a plastic bag. The bag was left behind in the restroom and was missing when the victim went back to retrieve it. Value of the missing jewelry is approximately $50,000.

Theft from a building

A victim contacted Team 5 on Oct. 27 to report a theft. On Oct. 23, while the complainant was at her place of employment on Island Park Drive, her debit cards and cash that were in her wallet went missing. The debit card was used at three Circle K gas stations located on Daniel Island and in Mount Pleasant. Additionally, $400 was stolen from the wallet. Surveillance footage captured the offender in action, who was positively identified as an employee of the business. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the victim’s co-worker.

Larceny

On Oct. 31, an officer made contact with a victim who advised that sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, an unknown individual stole a blue dock cart valued at $100 from a marina located on Wando Creek Lane. He reported that there were numerous petty thefts from the property during the past month. The cart was recovered from the front yard of a residence in Charleston County and returned to the complainant.