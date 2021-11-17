Police Blotter - November 18, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area, between

Oct. 16-31, 2021.

Bike snatchings

On Oct. 16, an officer responded to a residence on Robert Daniel Drive in reference to a stolen bicycle. His black Trek had been parked in the apartment’s parking garage and locked onto a bike rack, according to the victim. The bike had been secured on Oct. 7 and the owner had noticed it was gone on Oct. 11. Pawn systems were checked; no video surveillance was available at the location. The bicycle was valued at $600.

On the same day, a complainant stopped by the Team 5 substation to report the theft of a bicycle from a first level parking garage on Central Island Street. The bicycle, a blue Batch Lifestyle valued at $400, was last seen on Oct. 6 and had been locked to a rack. The victim was unable to provide a serial number and the case is pending.

Another bicycle theft was reported on Oct. 28 by a resident of Farr Street. The victim said that her 29-inch specialized bike had been locked in the garage and the chain had been cut and was left behind at the scene. The bicycle was valued at $900.

Stolen credit

On Oct. 18, an officer responded to a victim who resides on Brailsford Street regarding a theft. The complainant advised that her debit card and credit cards were missing from her wallet and had been used fraudulently. Charges were made at Lowes, Comfort Suites, Walmart, Knights Inn, and Sun House in Beaufort, South Carolina. The total amount illegally charged was $1,202.

Vandals in the night

On Oct. 19, a resident of Bennington Drive contacted police to report a vandalism incident. The complainant advised that two vehicles parked in his driveway, a Toyota Prius and a Toyota Camry, had all eight tires punctured. Surveillance was not available. Damage was documented to be $800 per vehicle.

On Oct. 26, an officer responded to a residence on Seven Sticks Drive in reference to graffiti that was spray painted on construction equipment during the overnight hours. Blue and black paint defaced two pieces of heavy equipment belonging to a forestry company: a 2013 Tigercat tree cutter and a loader. The construction site was located across the street from Philip Simmons Middle School. Damage amounted to $200.

Theft from a vehicle

A resident of Farr Street reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle that had been parked in a garage on Oct. 19. An unknown individual entered her 2007 Lexus and removed two first aid kits, valued at $75, a Tory Burch wallet, and a driver’s license, social security card, a debit card, and credit card. The victim was able to cancel the cards before fraudulent transactions had occurred. Surveillance video was not available at the complex’s garage.