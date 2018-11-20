Police Blotter - November 22, 2018

The following cases were taken from City of Charleston Police reports filed with Team 5 on Daniel Island between October 24, 2018 and November 13, 2018.

FOUND PROPERTY

On November 24, a visitor to the City of Charleston Recreation office on Daniel Island found a small bag of marijuana outside of the Team 5 substation. The illegal substance was given to CPD and destroyed.

VANDALISM

At apartments along Clements Ferry Road, on October 26, a man found an unknown subject standing in his residence. The offender told the victim that the government was controlling him. The man did not wish to prosecute for trespassing, but the police arrested the offender on the scene for throwing a brick through a car windshield in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

IMPERSONATIONS

On October 29, officers responded to the Cain Crossing subdivision in Clements Ferry. A woman noted that an unknown subject had opened a wireless phone account with her social security number. There was an outstanding balance of more than $2,000 dating to at least the beginning of October.

At a residence in the Daniel Island Park neighborhood, a woman opened her mail to find a bill from a wireless phone account. An account was opened with her maiden name, which she states has not been used in several years. The incident was reported on October 30.

On November 6, a Pierce Park woman reported an identity theft to the Team 5 office. The IRS had confirmed to her that her and her spouse’s social security numbers had been used to file a falsely amended joint tax return.

A woman alerted police to an unknown party using her maiden name to mortgage a property in another state in 2010. She has received many strange phone calls and emails in that time. This was reported on November 9.

On November 11, officers went to an apartment in downtown Daniel Island. The victim had been told by her credit monitoring company that her identity had been compromised. On November 6, an unknown party had opened a cell phone account, charging more than $2,000 in electronic items and services to the account.

CREDIT CARD/ ATM FRAUD

On November 10, a victim noted that there was a fraudulent charge on his credit card at a department store. The charge took place sometime on the day it was reported.

THEFT

In the Ralston Grove neighborhood in Daniel Island Park, building materials were stolen from a construction site. The theft occurred on October 28.

THEFTS FROM MOTOR VEHICLES

In the Smythe Park and Etiwan Park neighborhoods, on the evening of November 8 and the morning of November 9, 10 cars were entered. Two handguns and ammunition were stolen. None of the cars were locked. One garage was entered with a car’s garage door opener, elevating one of the crimes to a burglary. One of the 10 victims did not want to press charges because nothing was stolen from his vehicle.

On November 9, a man left his commercial delivery truck on Island Park Drive. His phone was taken from the dashboard of the vehicle.

FLIM-FLAM

On November 12, a victim told Team 5 officers that he had been bamboozled by a flim-flam. The complainant advised that while searching for a job online, he gave his contact information. He received an email job offer. The man was instructed to purchase several hundred dollars in gift cards, photograph the back of the cards, and then email the photos to the supposed employer.

LARCENY

At a Clements Ferry Road address, an officer responded to a report that a work trailer and the tools inside had been stolen. The crime was committed between the night of November 1 and the morning of November 2. The trailer was recovered one day later in North Charleston. The investigation is still ongoing.

ANIMAL SERVICE

In the late afternoon on October 30, officers responded to complaints about two canines at large in Daniel Island Park. The dogs have been noted to have charged at people and pin down other dogs. The dogs’ owner was found and given a citation.

HUGER MAN WANTED FOR ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Renard K. Deveaux, 41, of Huger, is wanted by City of Charleston Police Department on charges of assault and battery 2nd degree. According to information released by CPD, the charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place on June 22, 2018, at 3-D South Street in Charleston. The suspect reportedly “held a knife while threatening to kill” a woman at the residence while arguing with her, stated the release. Anyone with information that may assist police with their investigation is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on-duty Central detective.