Police Blotter - November 4, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area.

High tide pursuit

A boat theft was reported to Team 5 on Monday, Oct. 11. Officers were called to the Daniel Island Marina at the end of River Landing Drive in reference to a stolen vessel. The manager of the marina’s boat club advised that an unknown male took one of their boats, a 23-foot Chaparral SunCoast, as it was being prepared to be taken out by a client, and proceeded to drive away into the Wando River. An employee of the marina boarded another boat and chased the offender. The individual ran the boat approximately 50 yards into the marsh and stopped, causing minor damage to the vessel. Harbor Patrol arrived on the scene and detained the suspect.

When questioned, the offender said he had been dropped off at the Charleston Fire Department, Station 18 at 235 Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island the night before the incident. The firefighters on duty that evening said that they had been out on a call and when they returned, a man was found roaming around the inside of the station. He was told to leave. The same individual was positively identified by the fire department personnel and was later put on trespass notice.

The offender claimed that after leaving the fire station, he walked to the marina and boarded a 57-foot cruiser, drank their supply of beer, passed out on the vessel, and woke up the next morning. Around 11 a.m., he boarded the 23-foot boat while it was running and drove off. The individual was arrested, charged with theft, and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Grand theft auto

On Oct. 1, an officer responded to a residence on Robert Daniel Drive to meet with a complainant who stated that his 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, black in color, had been stolen from the parking lot in front of the apartment building. The vehicle had last been used on Sept. 30. Both sets of keys were in the possession of the victim and the doors had been locked. Surveillance video was not available. The value of the vehicle was $15,000.

Motorcycle thefts

Then, on Oct. 5, Team 5 was called to a residence on Central Island Drive in reference to a stolen motorcycle. The victim said that his Triumph Speed motorcycle, valued at $16,000, had been parked in the complex’s garage and was removed sometime between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. The vehicle had been locked and auto-theft devices had been activated.

Another motorcycle, a gray, 2019 Ducati Monster, went missing on Oct. 5. It had been parked in the garage on Longkeep Lane and was stolen sometime between Oct. 1-5 while the victim was transitioning his residence during a move out of state. Surveillance video was not available at the apartment building. The value of the vehicle was $15,000.