Police Blotter - October 1, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Sept. 1-15, 2020.

Burglary

On Sept. 1, Team 5 was contacted regarding a burglary at a residence on Bounty Square Drive. The complainant, a neighbor and key holder, was checking on a home while the homeowner was away. On Aug. 29, he noticed that the side door of a garage had been entered and discovered a black EZ-GO golf cart, valued at $12,000, had been removed. Surveillance captured a masked male, aged 25-35, entering the garage at 5:25 a.m. Neighborhood surveillance also confirmed the same individual entered the main gate into the neighborhood and left the neighborhood at 6:11 a.m. in the golf cart, exiting onto Clements Ferry Road.

Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz, commander of Team 5, believes the incident is isolated from the rash of golf cart thefts that occurred earlier this summer. The suspect in this case does not match the description of the individual who has repeatedly removed golf carts from apartment complex garages and public spaces on Daniel Island.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Officers met with a complainant at a location off of Clements Ferry Road on Sept. 3 regarding the theft of his vehicle. The victim stated that on Aug. 28, he was driving his van when something struck the vehicle, causing damage to the radiator. The vehicle was disabled, so he pulled over into a convenience store parking lot and parked behind the store. When he returned the next day, the vehicle was missing. Employees at the convenience store verified that the van had not been towed. The van, a 2008 model with CarMax tags, has not been recovered. An investigation is underway,

Vandalism

Officers were called to a business on Technology Drive on Sept. 4 in response to a vandalism complaint. Surveillance showed that at 7:17 a.m., an individual illegally entered a gated area and opened the doors on two Ford pickup trucks, rummaging through tool boxes and scattering tools and construction equipment on the grounds of the property. An unsuccessful attempt was made to open a shipping container in the parking lot. The suspect tried to get into a 15-foot enclosed trailer and extensively damaged the door and locking mechanism. The cost to repair the trailer is estimated at $7,000.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

Team 5 was alerted regarding a rash of six car break-ins on Cartwright Street and surrounding areas on Sept. 8. One incident was formally reported. An unknown individual entered the complainant’s two unlocked vehicles which were parked in a driveway at the rear of the residence. The cars were rummaged through and spare change from a center console was removed. Video surveillance shows a male in a hooded jacket entering the vehicles beginning at 1:50 a.m. Footage was turned over to police officers and the vehicles were processed for fingerprints.

Identity Thefts

Several identity thefts were reported to Team 5 during the first half of September.

On Sept. 10, officers spoke with an individual over the phone who stated that he had run a credit check on himself and found that there were 25 unauthorized accounts opened in his name.

On the same day, a complainant advised that she had received a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission stating that an unknown individual had applied for Social Security benefits using her name and social security number.

Another individual contacted Team 5 regarding a $1,510 transport bill she had received from the American Ambulance Co. for an incident occurring in New Hampshire. The victim had never been to New Hampshire. The contact information on the bill matched the complainant’s address; however, her birth date was listed incorrectly. She contacted the transport company numerous times, but the bill was forwarded to a collection agency which was detected on a credit report. To clear the charge, the victim was advised to file a police report.

Traffic Accidents

During the first half of the month, Sept. 1-15, 11 collisions were reported on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula.