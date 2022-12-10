Police Blotter - October 13, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between Sept. 16 through Sept. 30.

Motor vehicle thefts

On Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., an officer responded to a residence on Daniel Island Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim said that his Volvo XC-90 was parked in front of his home at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. A spare key had been left inside of the vehicle. Volvo tracked the vehicle and located it unoccupied on Rivers Avenue. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

A resident of Island Club Drive reported that his Toyota Highlander was stolen from his driveway on Sept. 20, during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been left unlocked and the key fob was inside of the home. Two golf bags with clubs, valued at $2,000, were inside of the vehicle.

Also on Sept. 20, Team 5 was called to Summerhaven Place in reference to a stolen Hyundai Sonata. The victim was in possession of all three key fobs that belonged to the vehicle. The Hyundai was recovered on Sept. 20 on Moultrie Lane in Cainhoy. Two days later, the same vehicle was stolen again from the same location. During the second incident, Ring video footage captured a hooded and masked individual entering the vehicle at 5:28 a.m. After the second theft, the vehicle had not been located.

On Sept. 21, an officer responded to a residence on Blakeway Street and met with a victim who reported that his Volkswagen Jetta was stolen during the overnight hours. The victim admitted that the key had been left inside of the vehicle.

On the same day, another resident of Blakeway Street reported that her Toyota 4-Runner was stolen during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been parked at 11 p.m. the evening before, and the valet key had been left inside.

A Lexus RX350 that had been parked in the complex’s lot at Robert Daniel Drive was stolen on Sept. 21. The keys were left in the vehicle prior to the theft.

On Sept. 23, officers were called to a residence on Enterprise Boulevard in response to a stolen Ford Explorer. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

Flimflam

On Sept. 20, an officer made contact with a victim who was defrauded through a computer scam. The victim received a pop-up message on her Apple desktop computer that alerted her that the device had a virus. A phone number with an 843 area code was provided for assistance. When she called the number, an individual claiming to be an employee of Apple said that her checking account had been depleted and was transferred to someone who said she was with Bank of America. The individual advised that to override the hack created by the virus, the victim would need to transfer cash into Bitcoin. The victim made two $10,000 deposits into a Bitcoin machine in West Ashley. The case is under investigation.

Collisions, Tickets, Warnings

Between Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, Team 5 received reports of 24 collisions, 17 citations were issued as well as two warnings.

