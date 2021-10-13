Police Blotter - October 14, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area — which covers Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula — from Sept. 1-30, 2021.

Larceny - false pretenses

On Sept. 7, officers responded to a residence on Bucksley Lane in reference to a theft. The complainant advised that on Aug. 27 an unknown individual contacted him through a message on his computer. He was instructed to call a number to have his computer issues fixed virtually for a fee of $400. The victim agreed and sent his credit card number to a Gmail address. At that point, his computer became inoperable and the company stated that the individual needed to pay an additional $40,000. He sent two payments of $20,000 each. The second payment was intercepted by Seal Beach Police Department, outside of Los Angeles, who advised the complainant that he had been a victim of a scam.

Vehicular vandalism

A resident of Seven Farms Drive reported vandalism to her vehicle on Sept. 8. An unknown individual cut the tires on her vehicle, a 2021 Chrysler Town & Country van, which was parked in front of an apartment complex. The damage included slashed marks, 10 inches in length, cut in an arched shape around two of the tires. Surveillance video was not available. Tires were valued at $300.

Two-wheel thievery

On Sept. 17, a resident of River Landing Drive reported a theft of a bicycle that was chained to a rack in a common area. The bicycle was a multi-speed mountain bike with a black basket, valued at $600. The victim was able to provide a serial number to Team 5 and an investigation is underway.

Coin machine theft

At 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, an officer responded to a business on Island Park Drive in reference to a theft from the air/vacuum machine located in the parking lot of the station. The lock that secured the money box had been cut. Team 5 was contacted by the company hired to service the machine when it was noted that $88 had been removed. Security footage has been turned over to the police department.

Workplace assault

An assault was reported on Sept. 29 at a business on Technology Drive. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who had a laceration above her right eyebrow and claimed to have knee pain. EMS arrived on the scene; the victim declined treatment. According to the police report, while the victim was working, she heard yelling from a co-worker. When she approached, the co-worker grabbed her and “boxed” her. After the incident, the employee was escorted off of the property by management. The case is pending.

Belongings snatched

On Sept. 29, a complainant came to the Team 5 office to report that her daughter’s cell phone, an iPhone 12, and a credit card had been stolen. The victim is an employee of a business on Seven Farms Drive and had left her items momentarily so she could clean tables. The complainant’s bank, BB&T, alerted her that someone had tried to use the credit card but was unsuccessful. Surveillance was not available at the business. The serial number for the cell phone was turned over to the police.

Car collisions

There were 37 collisions reported during the month of September.