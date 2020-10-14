Police Blotter - October 15, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between Sept. 15-30, 2020.

LARCENY

An employee of a landscaping company was working at a residence on Mitchell Wharf Street. He was using a Stihl backpack-style blower, and momentarily placed it on the road next to his employer’s landscaping trailer. On Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m., a white Nissan stopped at the residence and a woman exited the vehicle, grabbed the blower, and then sped off in the car. A witness, on foot, unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle. The blower was not recovered.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS

On Sept. 21, a complainant advised that his 2012 Ford Fusion had become disabled near exit 23 on I-526. He left the vehicle to secure towing services. When he returned three hours later, the license plate had been illegally removed.

PEEPING TOM

Team 5 was called to a business located at Seven Farms Drive on Sept. 22 regarding a Peeping Tom incident. A delivery driver brought a package to the business and asked the receptionist for a bandage. He then followed her into a back office, allowing for less than 3 inches of personal space, and was holding his iPhone out on his leg. The victim believed that a video or pictures were being taken with the camera lens positioned under her dress. Police identified the driver and when questioned, he claimed that he was responding to a phone call. The driver’s employer was notified, and the driver is no longer permitted to make deliveries at the business.

SOCIAL MEDIA COMPLAINT

On Sept. 24, a complainant reported that her 14-year-old daughter received a message through the Snapchat app from a contact pictured as an adult male named Kelvin, who asked the juvenile to become his “sugar baby,” and offered to pay her $1,000-$5,000 weekly. He requested that she provide him with her phone number. The City of Charleston Police are investigating.

VANDALISM

On Sept. 26, an officer met with a complainant to document vandalism at Barfield Park. Twelve wooden pickets from a railing at the park had been shattered sometime during the overnight hours.

On Sept. 30, a victim reported damage to his 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle after it had been moved from its parking space at a clubhouse on Enterprise Boulevard. The motorcycle had been secured with a locked front wheel. An unidentified individual dragged the vehicle about three feet away from the parking space, causing tire damage. Additionally, the battery cover had been opened, taillights were broken, and the body was scratched. Damages are estimated at $1,500. The property did not have an active surveillance system in the parking lot.

Also on Sept. 30, Team 5 responded to a complaint at a commercial area on Clements Ferry Road. Damage was caused to the front gate of the property when an unknown individual pulled the gate out of its support to enter a parking lot. Two maintenance vehicles that were leasing parking spaces at the business were rummaged through. Damages are estimated at $400.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

There were eight collisions in the area during the latter half of September.

To report a crime or file a police report, contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.