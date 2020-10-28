Police Blotter - October 29, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) from Oct. 1-15, 2020.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Team 5 responded to a Central Island Street address on Oct. 1 in reference to a stolen motorcycle. The victim’s 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was illegally removed from a space in the complex’s level one parking garage, which is accessible to the public. Records confirmed that the vehicle was not towed. The motorcycle is black with red lettering, is registered in New Hampshire, and is valued at $4,000.

On Oct. 8, two vehicles were reported stolen from a driveway at a residence on Beresford Creek Street between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. According to the complainant, a 2019 Chevy Tahoe and a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan had been left unlocked with the keys inside of the vehicles. OnStar tracked the location of the Chevy Tahoe, which was recovered in Summerville by the Summerville Police Department. The Volkswagen has not been found.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING

A construction manager contacted Team 5 on Oct. 7 regarding a stolen dishwasher from a home under construction on Forrest Drive. Between Sept. 28 - Oct. 7, an Electrolux dishwasher valued at $536 was illegally removed from the site and has not been recovered.

FLIM FLAM

On Oct. 10, a female victim contacted police to report an incident of flim flam. In March, the complainant connected with a man using the name of Lt. Gen. Allen Owens through a Scrabble game on an Apple iPhone app. They formed a romantic relationship and began communicating on Google Hangouts. The pair never made contact in person. Owens claimed to be preparing for a peace mission in Syria and Yemen and asked the victim for financial assistance. She began sending funds on April 2 in the forms of iTunes gift cards in the amount of $1,650, a MoneyGram in the amount of $1,000, and various deposits through The Belle App (a social app for meeting new people) ranging from $500-$2,500.

Additionally, three checks were mailed to Owens through a logistics company in Texas and were cashed. The checks were written in the amounts of $15,000, $25,200, and $10,000. The victim said she thought she was donating toward the peace mission and was helping Owens pay for some of his hospital bills.

Payments continued through the year, totaling $76,450. In October, a bank in Dallas, Texas, flagged one of the checks as suspicious and contacted the victim. At that point, the victim contacted a Wells Fargo fraud investigator and then contacted Team 5. The case is under investigation by the City of Charleston’s Fraud Division.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

A complainant stated that on Oct. 14, someone entered his truck parked in a driveway on Etiwan Park Street during the overnight hours and removed a wallet that contained $1,300 in cash. The victim said that he works in a construction field and planned to use the cash to pay laborers. No damage was done to the vehicle and it was likely left unlocked.

On Cartwright Street, a neighboring street, another report of vehicle tampering was recorded on the same day. The complainant captured Nest footage that shows a male was opening unlocked car doors in a driveway at 2:15 a.m. The City of Charleston Police believe the two cases are connected and are investigating.