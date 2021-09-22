Police Blotter - September 23, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area — which covers Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula — from Aug. 16-31, 2021.

Burglary

On Aug. 16, officers responded to a construction site on Robert Daniel Drive at 9:25 a.m. in response to a burglary. Upon arrival, the complainants advised someone entered two shipping containers and removed copper wiring valued at $2,000 and miscellaneous tools, including saws, drills, and battery chargers, valued at $1,605.

Video surveillance showed a U-Haul truck entering and leaving the facility. Police identified the U-Haul as a vehicle that had been stolen in Savannah, Georgia. An investigation is underway.

Harassing texts

Officers addressed a report from a business on Charleston Regional Parkway regarding a threat with a firearm. The victim stated that she got into a verbal argument with her fiancé on Aug. 16. The next day, he contacted the complainant multiple times by text to threaten violence and said he planned to enter her workplace with a gun. He was charged with second degree harassment and was arrested.

Bicycle Theft

On Aug. 19, an officer responded to a residence on Robert Daniel Drive in reference to a theft of a bicycle valued at $500. The complainant advised that an unknown individual stole her son’s Marin Bobcat trail bicycle which was locked in the garage of the apartment complex. Surveillance footage was not available.

Narcotics Violation

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near I-526 East and Clements Ferry Road. On Aug. 22, he pulled over a red Honda Accord after noticing the vehicle had dark tinting on the front windshield, which was illegal. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana, a digital scale, and a glass bong. The passenger had an unlabeled pill bottle in his pocket that was placed into evidence. The driver admitted to the officer that she had smoked marijuana in the car and was cited for possession. She was issued a citation and scheduled to appear in court.

Stolen Property

On Aug. 27, Team 5 was called to a business on Seven Farms Drive in reference to an individual found to be in possession of a stolen cell phone. The victim said that her vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, was stolen from a business on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and the cell phone was inside. Using the phone’s GPS, the victim tracked the perpetrator to Seven Farms Drive. The victim located the phone and confronted the individual holding it. Without issue, he turned it back over to her possession.

The individual then entered another car parked on Seven Farms Drive that was occupied. The man who was sitting in the car pointed a pistol at the individual and told him to “get out.” Then, the individual fled down Seven Farms Drive at 10:10 p.m. where he was stopped and detained. A Honda key was found in his pocket.

On Aug. 28, officers recovered a Honda Civic on Seven Farms Drive that had been reported as stolen in North Charleston. The key found on the perpetrator matched with the recovered vehicle. The individual did make the statement that the initial stolen Hyundai Sonata was located at a motel in North Charleston. An arrest was made and the individual was transported to Berkeley County Detention Center.

Car collisions

There were 17 collisions reported between Aug. 16-31.

TO REPORT A CRIME:

If you have information about a crime, call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty central detective at the Charleston Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.