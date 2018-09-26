Police Blotter - September 27, 2018

The following cases were taken from City of Charleston Police reports filed with Team 5 on Daniel Island between September 1, 2018 and September 19, 2018.

Motor Vehicle Theft

On the morning of September 2, three cars were stolen by what the City of Charleston Police Department (CPD) believes to be the same people. Each vehicle was stolen from apartment complexes on Daniel Island, two from the same complex. All three vehicles did not have signs of forced entry, leading police to assume the cars were left unlocked. Two of the three vehicles have been recovered.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

In the Peninsula subdivision in the early morning of September 6, at least nine separate vehicles were entered. All were left unlocked, and most had nothing stolen, stated police. The cars’ interiors were ransacked. One car had a handgun and ammunition stolen from it. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office took reports from three car owners in the adjacent Nelliefield subdivision who reported similar incidents.

Bicycle Theft

On September 17, a resident reported that her bike was stolen from the Smythe Park area. The bike was recovered shortly after, with CPD believing it was a lost-and-found case.

Use of Vehicle Without Consent

Between September 4 and September 9, a man’s car was taken from his secured garage. The victim told officers that he believes his ex-girlfriend is the offender.

Vandalism

On September 11, a woman came home to find that a plastic piece of her door frame had been broken off, with a symbol carved into the door frame. CPD did not reveal what the symbol was, but said that it was not a hateful emblem or gang sign.

Intimidation

After being terminated from his job, a man began posting images and comments about guns and shootings. Some of the employees saw this and alerted police out of fear of what he might do. Officers met with the man and did an assessment. No charges were pressed. The report was taken on September 17.

Impersonation

On September 18, a woman told CPD that her identity had been stolen. The victim stated that on September 7, she noticed an unrequested money transfer for a six-figure sum. She is unaware how her information became vulnerable or who the offender is.

Animal Service Response

On September 6 in the Peninsula subdivision, an animal service officer responded to a call about a domestic dog attacking another domestic dog. One owner stepped in to defend her dog and received a scratch on her back and an injury on her foot.

Credit Card Fraud

A complainant noticed charges on his credit card that he had not made on September 7. About $300 in shoe purchases were made.

Criminal Domestic Violence

On Thursday, Sept. 13, a woman went to a neighboring apartment at her complex on Daniel Island to confront another woman’s ex-boyfriend about some unspecified behavior. Upon arrival, there was a confrontation outside of the apartment. The women claim that a male produced an edged weapon, possibly a knife, and caused superficial scratches to one woman’s arm and the other woman’s face. No wounds were life threatening or required EMS transport. Officers arrived and arrested the suspect.