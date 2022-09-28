Police Blotter - September 29, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Sept. 1-15.

Motor vehicle thefts

On Sept. 3, an officer responded to a residence on Longkeep Lane in reference to a stolen motorcycle. The victim’s 2022 Honda CRF450 had been chained and covered in the complex’s parking garage. The chain was cut and the vehicle, valued at $10,000, went missing. There were no security cameras in use at the location.

Then on Sept. 7, a business on Seven Farms Drive reported that an ATV had been chained and loaded onto a trailer, and both items were missing. The ATV, a Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler valued at $5,000, and the trailer, valued at $2,000, were parked in an area without surveillance. The case is pending.

On Sept. 11, a 2017 Land Rover that was parked in front of a residence on Island Park Drive was stolen. The victim advised that the vehicle, valued at $50,000, had been left unlocked with the key in the cup holder prior to the theft. Two days later, the vehicle was recovered in Goose Creek, parked on North Goose Creek Blvd. No surveillance video at the residence was available.

Thefts from motor vehicles

A driver’s license, bank card, and two American Express cards were stolen from a Chevy Equinox parked at a residence on Bucksley Lane on Sept. 2. Multiple charges were made on the bank card at 2:07 a.m. at a gas station in Goose Creek. Security footage in the gas station was unavailable.

On Sept. 6, an officer responded to a residence on Grand Park Boulevard in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle during the overnight hours. The victim’s Subaru Outback was ransacked, and an iPhone 8 was removed from the unlocked vehicle.

On Sept. 11, an unlocked vehicle parked at River Landing Drive was rummaged through during the overnight hours. Approximately $80 in cash was removed from the glove box. As the responding officer was collecting information about the incident, another resident from the complex came forward and reported that her vehicle had also been entered. Items removed included a wallet with a driver’s license and debit card, which was illegally used twice at a Wal-Mart. Charges totaled $826. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

Again, on Sept. 11, an officer responded to a residence on Daniel Island Drive in reference to a theft from an unlocked vehicle. A Glock G43 pistol, two magazines, and three rounds of ammunition were removed.

On Sept. 13, an unlocked Dodge Caravan parked on Oak Bluff Avenue was entered during the overnight hours. Stolen items included an iPhone 7, a Polaroid camera, a Bank of America credit card that was subsequently used multiple times at Family Dollar, then online at Self Lender. No surveillance video was available.

Stolen property

Officers responded to a residence on Dunham Street on Sept. 3 in reference to the theft of a commercial trailer that was parked at a construction site. The trailer, valued at $15,000, held $5,000 worth of roofing panels. Security footage was not captured at the location. The investigation is active and pending.