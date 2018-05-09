Police Blotter - September 6, 2018

Body found near Daniel Island in Wando River

The body of an individual who jumped off the James B. Edwards Bridge on Thursday, Aug. 30, was found on Sunday in the Wando River near Daniel Island, according to City of Charleston Police Lieutenant James Byrne, commanding officer of Team 5. The case is being handled by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, stated Byrne.

“Our Harbor Patrol assisted with the recovery, but Mount Pleasant continues to have the lead on the case,” he added.

Media reports indicated that the U.S. Coast Guard was also involved in the search for the individual. No further details were available about the case at the time the paper went to print.

The following cases were taken from City of Charleston Police reports filed with Team 5 on Daniel Island between August 8, 2018 and August 29, 2018.

Property Report

On August 8, in the early afternoon, a young woman entered the Team 5 office. She had just found a number of $20 bills on the street and wanted to turn them in to CPD.

Animal Service Response

On July 31, a victim was reportedly attacked by her neighbor’s dog. The woman states that while she was talking to her neighbor, the dog leapt on her, scratching and biting her leg. The incident was not reported until August 17.

Vandalisms

Between August 7 and 8, a woman found the passenger side door handle on her vehicle was broken. She said the incident took place in Daniel Island Park. Police believe that it was related to a suspect pulling door handles to see if the cars were unlocked.

In a Seven Farms Drive storage area, between March 15 and May 15, a man notified police that during the two month time period, someone had vandalized his boat. There were several holes in the boat’s cover and officers believe that the offender possibly shot the boat with a pellet gun. CPD was not informed until August 21.

Between August 22 and 23, an officer discovered that an unknown party had used an unknown object to cut a hole in a screened porch at a Daniel Island condo. Nothing was reported stolen and no apparent attempt to enter the residence was made.

Theft of Building Materials

In Francis Marion National Forest, between August 11 and 17, a project manager at a construction site noticed that plywood and 2x4s were missing. The missing property totaled $2,000.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

In the Cain Crossing subdivision on the early morning of August 12 a dozen unlocked vehicles were entered. The cars were across seven different residences. Items stolen were electronics, sunglasses, and money. It is currently under investigation and no suspects have been arrested.

Theft from a Building

A Cainhoy resident stated that after a cleaning service was in his residence he noticed medication missing and medication bottles moved. He suspects that someone from the service was removing the pills. The case is currently under investigation. He reported it on August 24.

Larceny by False Pretenses

On the evening of August 14, two parties met on Daniel Island after agreeing to trade property. Upon returning home, one party realized that the phone he received was broken. It is still under investigation.

Larceny

At a shipping warehouse on Clements Ferry Road, an enclosed box trailer was stolen from a parking lot. The victim said that he had permission to park there and the last time the trailer was seen was on August 1. He discovered it was gone on August 21.

Robbery

On Seven Farms Drive, a woman was walking home from her place of business just after midnight on August 15. According to the woman, a suspect grabbed her backpack, which was secured to her waist. When he couldn’t pull the bag off of her, he fled on foot. The case is still under investigation.

Impersonation

A victim noticed that three credit accounts were opened in her name without authorization. One account was opened in person in Oklahoma. It occurred between August 17 and 18, and was reported to CPD on August 28.