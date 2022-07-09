Police Blotter - September 8, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Aug. 16-31.

Workplace assault

On Aug. 23, an officer responded to a business on Seven Farms Drive in reference to an assault. A victim, who was a member of a construction set-up team for a stage crew, claimed that she was assaulted by another employee. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the complainant was slapped by another person working on the team. The suspect was identified by the supervisor. The victim said that the event was unprovoked; however, when video footage was reviewed, it was determined that there were conflicting accounts of the incident. Subsequently, no charges were filed.

Then on Aug. 25, an employee of a business located on Charleston Regional Parkway contacted police to report an assault. The victim advised that he was punched in the face with a closed fist by the offender after a workplace argument. The suspect admitted to starting the altercation and claimed that he was upset that the victim was not doing his fair share of the work. When the officer arrived, the victim had a swollen nose that was bleeding, as well as a swollen upper lip. An arrest was made.

Verbal threats

Team 5 responded to a business on Clements Ferry Road on Aug. 23 in reference to threats made toward an employee at a gas station. Officers met with the victim who stated that a man entered the store around 8:50 p.m., argued with the employee, and then made multiple threats to shoot her. The suspect used his hand to simulate a gun and demonstrated a motion of pulling the trigger while making verbal threats. A store manager claimed that there had been previous issues with the same customer. A positive identification was made, a warrant was issued, and the individual was arrested.

Stolen equipment

On Aug. 25, a complainant reported that a traffic analysis system was stolen while in use at Wando Landing Street. The equipment had been placed on the ground to monitor traffic patterns in the area and had been measuring activity for three days. The equipment is valued at $1,523.

Wire fraud

On Aug. 27, an individual came to the Team 5 office to report that he had been the victim of an internet scam. The Daniel Island resident had received emails claiming to be from Norton Antivirus, stating that his credit card had been charged for a subscription renewal. The victim called a number that was provided in the email, and gave the suspect access to his computer. The victim was instructed to transfer $200 in order to receive a refund for the renewal. Then, he was charged $2,000 which was removed from his bank account. When the victim contacted his bank, he was advised that the transaction was a scam. The investigation is active and pending.