Police Blotter - September 9, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area — which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula — between Aug. 1-15, 2021.

Vandalism

On Aug. 2, an officer responded to a business on Clements Ferry Road in reference to vandalism of a vehicle. The victim stated that on July 30, she went to work in the evening and parked her 2014 Chevy Impala near the entrance of the business. When leaving, she started her car and noticed it was sluggish. A few minutes later, the car broke down on Clements Ferry Road. The victim then received a text from an acquaintance that said “drive safely.” Video surveillance showed the same individual entering the business through a gate with a key card, carrying an unknown substance. He poured it into the gas tank and left at 2:39 a.m. The victim had the vehicle towed; initial repair estimates were $1,800. The offender was located, arrested, and charged with damage to personal property.

Larceny

Team 5 responded to a construction site on Hopewell Drive on Aug. 2 in response to a reported theft of a Caterpillar Skid Steer. It had been parked behind other heavy equipment at the site. Evidence of a wooden, homemade ramp that was used to load the equipment onto a trailer was found near an access road, and police noticed dirt tracks left by the equipment. The Skid Steer was valued at $28,000. GPS tracking was disabled on the vehicle, but the equipment was recovered the next day in Darlington County by the Sheriff’s Office. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Bicycle Theft

On Aug. 3, an officer addressed a report of stolen bicycles from a residence on Farr Street. The complainant stated that two Electra Cruiser bicycles, valued at $425 and $327, were illegally removed from a stairwell where they were being stored overnight. Serial numbers were submitted to the police.

Burglary

On Aug. 4, officers responded to an apartment complex on Newbrook Drive in reference to a burglary. The victim stated that an unknown individual entered an exterior storage room across from the front door of his apartment and removed a Nike gym bag that contained six firearms and 150 rounds of ammunition. The bag had been stored on a shelf inside of the room. The victim stated that the door had been locked and only he and his wife had a key. The property manager and maintenance crews also had access to the area. Police noted there were no signs of forced entry and no fingerprints. The victim provided serial numbers for five of the six firearms. An investigation is underway.

Traffic Arrest

On Aug. 11, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Clements Ferry Road and stopped a 2006 Chevy Corvette for speeding in a 45 mph zone. The driver of the vehicle stated that he did not have a valid driver’s license. He produced a North Carolina ID card and said his home address was in Mount Pleasant. Upon investigation, the officer learned that the license plate on the Corvette had been stolen in Laurens County. The driver was arrested and charged for possession of stolen goods.