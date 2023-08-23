Police investigate attempted burglary, theft and aggravated assault reports

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, Aug. 1-15.

Burglary

On Aug. 2, officers responded to an apartment complex on Blakeway Street in reference to an attempted burglary. Around 10:40 a.m., a resident of the apartment was sleeping in a room on the first floor and was awakened by a noise. When he opened his eyes, he saw an unknown individual climbing through a window. The window had been closed and the screen had been removed and placed to the side. When confronted, the suspect said he was at the wrong house and ran away. The case is active and under investigation.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

Multiple motor vehicle thefts occurring on Robert Daniel Drive were reported on Aug. 3. An officer met with the first victim, who stated that her 2015 Nissan Rogue was stolen during the overnight hours while parked in the complex’s garage. The complainant was in possession of all sets of keys and said that the vehicle was locked but the trunk may have been accessible. On Aug. 7, the vehicle was recovered in Wando by Berkeley County police.

A second victim came forward onsite and said that her 2021 Jeep Wrangler was stolen overnight at the same location. She admitted to leaving the vehicle unlocked with a set of keys in the center console. On Aug. 4, the Jeep was found on Jack Primus Road, off Clements Ferry Road, by the SC Highway Patrol.

The third complainant reported that her 2022 Mazda CX30 had been entered during the overnight hours on the same day. The vehicle was rummaged through and a pair of Beats headphones were stolen from the center console. There were no signs of forced entry. The victim did not have a serial number for the headphones.

The apartment complex does not have security cameras that captured activity on Aug. 3.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

On Aug. 4, an officer responded to a residence on Robert Daniel Drive. Upon arrival, the victim explained that he received an alert on a mobile app indicating that his 2020 Toyota 4-Runner was entered at 3:24 a.m. A .380 magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition was stolen from the vehicle which had been left unlocked. The firearm was not in the vehicle and is accounted for.

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

An assault-in-progress was reported on Enterprise Boulevard on Aug. 5. The complainant advised that two males were fighting in a parking lot and then one of the males punched a female in the face. The aggressor then left the scene. Officers also located a male bleeding from his face and complaining of a dislocated shoulder, who stated that the same suspect got out of a vehicle and attacked him. Another female victim said she had been punched in the face and threatened with a gun by the individual. Verbal threats were also exchanged. Two witnesses provided corroborating testimony about the incidents. Berkeley County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment. The offender was arrested following a traffic stop as he tried to flee the area and was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a highly aggressive nature, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.