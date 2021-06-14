Police link Bishop England vandalism to vandalism at Rep. Maces’ home; Ask for communities’ help in identifying individual seen in photograph

Police have made a connection between vandalism that occurred at Bishop England High School earlier this year to the recent vandalism at U.S. Congresswoman Mace’s Daniel Island home. The police also released a photograph of the individual who they believe is responsible for the vandalism at Bishop England.

On February 23, 2021, an unknown individual vandalized Bishop England High School. The offender sprayed graffiti all around the school. Also found on school grounds was the letter “A” inside a circle, which the police noted is commonly associated with anarchism as well as the hammer and sickle insignia, which the police described as a symbol representing proletarian solidarity. A review of surveillance video shows an individual, wearing a black sweatshirt and dark pants, moving around the school, tagging various spots.

On May 31, 2021, unknown individuals vandalized U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s Daniel Island home and sidewalk in front of her house. Located on the sidewalk was the letter “A” inside a circle and the hammer and sickle insignia.

Police analysts have determined that there are similarities noted between both vandalisms and that the same individual is responsible for both vandalisms.

Included with this story is a photograph of the individual police identified as being responsible for the vandalism at Bishop England. Also included are photos of graffiti found at Bishop England High School and at Congresswoman Mace’s home.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism of Bishop England High School or the Mace residence or who can help identify the individual seen in the photograph is asked to call Consolidation Dispatch at (843) 743-7200, Crimestoppers at (843) 554-1111, or Sgt. S. Voges of the Charleston Police Department at vogess@charleston-sc.gov.