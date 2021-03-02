Police respond to incidents across Daniel Island

In December, Cooper River Cycle reported to Charleston Police Team 5 that three Garmin cycling computers had been stolen.

A few weeks later, the alleged thief was arrested after stealing a car.

The business on Seven Farms Drive reported the computers were kept behind the register at the retail store. When the store owner and employees conducted an audit of inventory in mid-December, they determined that the units were missing. A check of the in-house surveillance system revealed that a man in his 40s removed the items during a time when the store was particularly busy and other customers were being helped.

An officer was contacted on Dec. 18. The total value of the three stolen computers was $950. Police were informed that similar thefts had occurred at other cycling shops in the area. Team 5 determined that the units had been purchased by a pawn shop in West

Ashley and were sold. The offender was identified and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 22.

On Jan. 7, the offender was arrested in a separate incident for possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Folly Road. He was served with the arrest warrant for the Garmin computer theft on Jan. 20 after he was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center from the Charleston County Detention Center.

On the evening of Jan. 23, a Daniel Island driver was traveling west on Seven Farms Drive in a pickup truck when they suffered a medical incident and ran off the road onto the sidewalk and impacted the BB&T property at the intersection with River Landing Drive, resulting in minor damage. The driver was transported to a medical facility with suspected minor injuries, and the vehicle towed.

Recent complaints from residents have prompted the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association to remind people that City of Charleston regulations require pets to be leashed and that pets off-leash are illegal and not allowed on Daniel Island. Violators could face a stiff fine or be held personally liable if someone or their pet were to get hurt by an incident or attack.

In addition, the POA has the right to require animals to be removed from the owner should it be determined that the pet constitutes a danger or a nuisance. The POA works in conjunction with City Animal Control to evaluate the concern or incident based on complaints that the POA and the City of Charleston Police receive directly from the person harmed or injured. The police and animal control can evaluate the incident and speak with both the victim/complainant as well as the pet owner to provide guidance from a legal perspective.

Please report incidents immediately to the City of Charleston Police Department and copy the POA office on the complaint via info@dicommunity.org

According to Courtney Bayles, City of Charleston animal services officer, should a citizen require an animal control response, they need to immediately call the City of Charleston consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200 in order to keep proper records of complaints or incidents. If you have an animal control issue that you want animal control to respond to, please call the non-emergency dispatch number at 843-743-7200. Should Animal Services respond for an off-leash complaint, they remind owners that the complainant

would need to be willing to go to court so that the proper process is followed and the proper outcome is achieved.