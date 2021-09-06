Police seek citizen help in solving recent island vandalism crimes

The Daniel Island area has recently seen an uptick in vandalism. This type of activity is not only a livability issue but it is also a crime. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the residence of U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace was vandalized as were several parks and playgrounds around Daniel Island.

The Charleston Police Department is actively investigating this string of crimes. We ask that anyone who has information related to these vandalisms call 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with the Team 5 investigator. It is important that all suspicious activity be immediately reported to the Charleston Police Department so that proper follow-up can be conducted in real-time.

Public safety and security is everyone's responsibility. If you see suspicious activity, report it to local law enforcement or a person of authority using the 5Ws:

• Who did you see?

• What did you see?

• When did you see it?

• Where did you see it?

• Why was it suspicious?