Pomp and circumstances reimagined

Local seniors are experiencing the last great lesson of their high school careers — life doesn’t always go as planned.

Students at Bishop England High School and Philip Simmons High School aren’t sure yet what their graduation ceremonies will look like, after the school year was unexpectedly cut short in March due to concerns over the coronavirus. But they’re ready to make the best of it.

BATTLING BISHOPS ‘MAKING DIFFERENT MEMORIES’

“I’m kind of disappointed because you know everybody loves senior year,” said James O’Connor, a Bishop England senior who will head to Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, this fall to pursue a history degree. “…That’s when all the fun stuff happens – senior prom, we get senior skip day, graduation, senior cruise. Just to see your

friends at school, talk to your teachers and just kind of transition out. But I’ve kind of accepted it and moved on. It is what it is. We can’t really do much about it … Might as well make peace with it and move on and just realize ‘hey, it was good while it lasted.’”

The O’Connor family of Daniel Island was set to celebrate not one, not two, but three BE graduates in June. James and his two sisters, Erin and Jordan, are triplets.

“It’s sad that we really don’t have a nice transition now,” added Erin, who was accepted into the honors program at the College of Charleston, where she plans to study chemistry. “We were kind of looking forward to capping everything off and having the summer to transition to move to college.”

For Jordan, not being able to interact with friends in person has been the hardest part. Hanging out with her two siblings has helped, and they even had a fun at-home prom with their family last month, but she is missing those special senior year activities.

“Definitely not being able to have those milestones…that kind of separation of graduation and now you get to go off into the world,” said Jordan, who plans to attend Clemson University to study architecture. “I was ready to get out of high school — but not this soon!”

Still, all three continue to count their blessings.

“We’ve been really lucky here because we haven’t had as many (coronavirus) cases as other places and I’m thinking that the public will be much more aware of how we impact each other’s health,” added Erin. “And especially about how we treat people … it’s just so much about your relationships.”

Bishop England’s graduation was slated to take place at McAlister Field House at The Citadel on May 30, but school officials are working on an alternate plan.

“With the limitations of holding large events indoors, we will not have graduation at McAlister Field House as planned,” said BE Principal Patrick Finneran. “We are making plans to modify our graduation so it can be held on campus in June. We feel it is essential to have the seniors gather as a group for graduation so that they can have that experience.”

Finneran called the Class of 2020, which has 153 graduates, a “very loving and supportive group.”

“They are active in the school beyond the classroom, and they’ve achieved their goal of making Bishop England High School a better place than when they arrived four years ago,” he said. “The Class of 2020 will always have a special place at the school because of the obstacles they have overcome this year.”

Additional opportunities for celebrating the seniors are in the works, added Finneran, and will be announced soon.

“Amazingly, most of our seniors have accepted the loss of typical memories, and are now focused on making different memories,” he said. “They have a great perspective on life.”

IRON HORSES CHARGE FORWARD



Anthony Jackson, student body president at Philip Simmons High, is among 82 seniors graduating from the school this year. He is choosing to look for the silver lining in today’s coronavirus times.

“To lose the ability to celebrate the payoff for all of our hard work with the people that I grew up with is definitely pretty sad, but in the long run I just hope that everyone is doing all right,” said Jackson. “…I know we’re missing prom. I know we’re missing all sorts of stuff, but in the end I just want everyone to be safe and I feel like as long as that’s going on then we shouldn’t have to worry too much.”

The Berkeley County School District is also working hard to come up with a graduation plan that celebrates seniors, but also adheres to health and safety guidelines. According to the district website, the “BCSD central office and school leaders are considering multiple options to deliver meaningful graduation ceremonies for seniors.”

“It will be uniform and then we’ll personalize it for our school,” noted Dr. Anthony Dixon, PSHS principal. “...Right now we’re just prepping as a school just to make the best of the situation despite the circumstances. It may be a different experience for their senior year — but it will still be a memorable experience.”

This was to be a historic year for Philip Simmons High, as the Class of 2020 is the first class to graduate from the relatively new school. Staff and teachers had a variety of momentous events in store pre-COVID-19 – a senior sign out day, senior awards day, and a senior cookout, to name a few. All were to become new traditions for the Iron Horses. In light of these changing times, the school community has come up with some alternative ways to celebrate.

The PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association) provided yard signs for graduates that were delivered and installed by teachers last week. Banners purchased by the school with photos of seniors were posted along Point Hope Parkway this week. In addition, graduates are being adopted through an “Adopt-A-Senior” program recently launched on Facebook that is matching seniors with community members who will provide gifts and notes of encouragement.

“I received a gift card last week and I was very happy!” said Jackson. “I wish I knew who it was from so I could thank them!”

With so many disruptions to what was supposed to be an incredible end to a special senior year, Dixon is proud of the way his graduating Iron Horses are handling the situation.

“They’re dealing with it the exact way I would have imagined,” he said. “I have known some of these kids since they were in elementary school. They love to have fun, they are resilient. They are outspoken. They’re not afraid to tell you they’re not happy with something, or confused, or bothered, so they came with mixed emotions and we allowed them to express themselves. But they are also a very unique group because when it’s time to come together, they come together and support each other.”

And it’s exactly those qualities, he said, that will help them weather this and future storms.

“This is something that could have just devastated them and made them stop … They started their high school years at other schools and then came together to start a brand new high school. They’re used to being shaken, so that’s gonna be something good for them in the future, they’re gonna be able to take anything, any curveball that life throws their way and just handle it in a very strong, respectful and positive way.”

Already, it seems they are passing this test with flying colors.

“Graduation is a big thing,” added Jackson, who is leaning towards attending Anderson University, where he received more than $100,000 in scholarships. “But I feel like as long as we stick together through this, and we keep moving forward and keep working hard, the payoff for that would be more valuable than a graduation.”