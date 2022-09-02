Everybody knows the romantic colloquialism “popping the question” refers to asking for your significant other’s hand in marriage. It’s understood that the merchandise goes on the left hand’s ring finger. Albeit, there are a myriad of ways, both conventional and unorthodox, to propose.

There are no rules of engagement or a strict code on how to ask your best friend to marry you. When it comes to a matter of the heart, any such proverbial handbook gets thrown out the window.

Love doesn’t need a reason or a season; however, romance is most certainly on display throughout the month of February. Valentine’s Day is far more than it’s advertised to be.

Feb. 14 is more than just a card with a box of chocolates, a bouquet of flowers or little heart-shaped candies that say “Be Mine.” It’s a day for lovers to reminisce about how they fell in love in the first place.

In honor of the romance holiday, the following vignettes entail the romantic escapades of how several Daniel Island couples got engaged. As well as romance advice from a local matchmaker who has personally played the role of cupid and has helped many partners find their forever love.

ROCKSTAR LOVERS

Mike and Angela Mead are not your typical Midwestern couple from Illinois. Mike is a consultant and Angela is a middle school teacher who teaches seventh grade at the Daniel Island School. The two moved to Daniel Island six years ago, but their love story started in the Windy City back when they were young professionals. At the time, Angela was teaching and attending graduate school in downtown Chicago. She was also the lead singer in a cover rock band. One winter, Angela and her band were playing at a bar in Wrigleyville, near where the Chicago Cubs play. Mike was friends with Angela’s friends. He was also her biggest fan. After two years of dating, Mike decided it was time to up the ante. It was Angela’s birthday weekend and the couple was doing a staycation downtown. After a day of playing tourist in their own city, they walked down by the lakefront to Millenium Park to see Cloud Gate, commonly referred to as “The Bean.” Shortly thereafter, Mike got down on one knee and needless to say it wasn’t to tie his shoelaces. He had asked Angela to take his hand in marriage. After rejoicing in the moment, Angela looked over and saw a section of bistro-type tables and standing there was another couple in their friend group. One of which was a professional photographer who had captured the entire moment on camera from start to finish. That evening, the newly engaged couple went out to dinner at the same restaurant where they shared their first date. The couple went on to get married at The Rookery, a historic building co-designed by famous American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The honeymoon was in Hawaii, specifically Maui. The Meads have been married for 15 years and counting. Unfortunately, not long after the engagement, Angela’s rock band dissolved. She blames Mike for giving her a lifetime of happiness. CROSS COUNTRY LOVE Adam Miller and Kelli Kimball’s love spans from coast to coast — literally. The couple is originally from Washington state and lived in Seattle their entire lives before moving to Daniel Island last December. Adam works for Amazon and Kelli works remotely for a chemical distribution company. After dating for just two years at the time, they decided to uproot their lives in the Pacific Northwest. Last February, the couple agreed that it was time for a change of scenery and packed up their belongings and hit the road for a six-month-long cross-country excursion. The adventuresome lovebirds have been to nearly every state in the United States, with the exception of five in the Northeast. While on the open road, Adam gave Kelli a bottle with daily messages inside. She was instructed to open one every day and read aloud the reason why he loved her. Six months later, at the end of the road trip, the couple hosted a going away party with 40 of their closest friends. It was a day that would change both of their lives forever for two very different reasons. Adam asked Kelli to go for a walk down to their favorite beach. He told her that she still had one more message left to open. It read: “Will you marry me?” The surprise wasn’t over yet. There was still quite a bit of shock value left. Kelli had a gift in the form of a card for Adam to open. He was utterly bewildered. Adam opened the card and soon found out that he was going to be a father. Kelli discovered that she was pregnant the day before the proposal. The timing was serendipitous. After getting settled on Daniel Island just two months ago, the couple had a private gender reveal on the lawn at Waterfront Park. Adam hit a golf ball that was filled with pink powder. Their baby girl is due this July. The couple decided to postpone their wedding until 2023 so their little girl can be their flower girl. They’re still not sure what coast they want to have it on. WEATHERPROOF LOVE Dave and Amy Florez are a naturally lucky pair. They say it’s good luck if it rains on your wedding day, but for them it rained nonstop on their engagement day. Amy is from the Palmetto State and Dave is from Ohio. Amy is an interior designer and Dave is a physician. It was a late spring afternoon and the sky had opened up. It was raining incessantly. The weather conditions were not ideal for a lunch date at the picturesque Pitt Street Bridge in Mount Pleasant. It was their special spot to take walks or sit and admire the canvas of the Lowcountry. Dave had arranged for Amy to meet him on their lunch break at a bench by the bridge. This was no longer feasible due to the torrential downpour. The two waited in their cars for the rain to stop but it never did let up. So Amy ran over and jumped into Dave’s car to weather the storm together. Little did she know they soon would be spending the rest of their lives together. At that moment, Dave got down on one knee in the kneewell of the car and asked to marry her. This was only part one of a two-part engagement. Part two was a gift that was draped over the backseat of his car. Amy unwrapped the gift. Inside was a cocktail dress. She had a puzzled look on her face. Dave informed her that it was for tomorrow night’s dinner — in New York City. The bags were packed, the tickets were booked and the flight was leaving in just a few short hours. Fortunately, the couple got engaged on a Friday, so no sick days from work needed to be taken for the spontaneous trip. The dinner was at Le Bernardin, a swanky French seafood restaurant in the heart of The Big Apple. The following March, the couple got married at the Daniel Island Club. The honeymoon was a tropical destination to the Riviera Maya in Mexico. The couple has lived on Daniel Island for seven years. The Florezes got engaged in 2008 and are getting ready to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

ROMANTIC ADVICE

Local matchmaker Buffie Bell Lilly, who owns Charleston Wine Pairings, a dating agency that offers a personalized approach for those who are ready for a serious relationship, has successfully paired 34 couples that have gone on to get married. The following bullet points are her advice on love whether you’re newly married or have been hitched for many moons:

• Never stop dating: Never stop planning date nights and going out on the town.

• Keep it fresh and fun: Never stop being silly with your significant other.

• There is a difference between love at first sight and lust at first sight.

• Soulmates do exist, but all successful relationships require equal work from each partner.

• There is a difference between loving your significant other and being in love with them.

To hear from “Charleston’s Hitch” yourself, visit charlestonwinepairings.com or visit their Instagram @charlestonwinepairings.