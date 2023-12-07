Portion of SPA land on DI to become Berkeley County park

More of Daniel Island’s shoreline will one day be accessible to the public for recreational use – this time on the Cooper River side of the island.

Thanks to a recent $4 million real estate deal between the South Carolina State Ports Authority (SPA) and Berkeley County government, a new public riverfront park is in the works for the island.

Berkeley County Council unanimously approved the purchase of the approximately 115-acre parcel on Daniel Island’s northwestern side at their June 26 council meeting, authorizing County Supervisor Johnny Cribb to execute a purchase sale agreement with the SPA and

take the necessary steps to close on the property.

Approximately half the money for the land will come from the county’s newly established “One Cent Sales Tax Greenbelt Program,” approved by voters in November 2022.

“I am thrilled,” said Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley, who requested that the first funds from the “Greenbelt” program be used for the SPA land purchase. “This project was likely to be a development for more houses, but we had one shot to conserve it for all generations to come. There is still more work to do, but I could not be more thrilled. I thank Supervisor Cribb and my colleagues for unanimously supporting my request.”

The SPA originally put the property, known as the North Island Tract, up for sale in 2020. It sits between the end of Seven Farms Drive, behind Talison Row Apartments, and the Cooper River. Since a plan to build a Global Gateway port at the southern end of the island was scrapped in 2002, the SPA has been working to sell off “surplus” property, retaining approximately 1,000 acres for dredging. The tract to be purchased by Berkeley County comprises several parcels along the river, marsh and Beresford Creek.

“The voters in November gave us a funding source to start conserving critical land and to make parks a part of the county’s quality of life,” added Whitley, a Daniel Island resident who represents District 2. “This is a jewel of a site and will be a meaningful precedential first project.”

According to Whitley, the County has had “many conversations” with the SPA over the past year about the project.

“Both parties wanted this to happen if we could find a way to move forward on the amount and terms of the sale,” he said.

The County will pay for the land in five annual installments, with $1 million coming from the South Carolina Conservation Bank, $2 million from the County’s “Greenbelt” program, and $1 million from additional grant funding.

Infrastructure will also be needed to create access to the park. According to a 2020 article in The Daniel Island News, the cost to extend Seven Farms Drive to the site was estimated to be in excess of $2.1 million. But Whitley noted that the County Council has seen preliminary plans that reflect a lower price tag and they are continuing to explore options.

Andrea Sullivan, president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association, said her organization has been tracking this land sale for a couple of years.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity for it to be preserved as open space for public use, as opposed to continuing to overbuild around DI and the city of Charleston,” she added. “This parcel has unique ecological features that we’re glad will be protected, and it does directly face the Leatherman Terminal, so feels like a compatible use as a park. DINA thanks the county, city and SPA and other partners for concluding this to the benefit of Daniel Island and the greater region.”

A closing date for the purchase and a timeline for the park’s completion have not yet been set, said Whitley, who promised those details, the scope of the project, and other announcements are forthcoming.

For now, he is grateful a plan has been set in motion to create what he hopes will become a treasured island asset for all to enjoy.

“We always say we want to leave our districts better than we found them,” added Whitley. “This is a project that will be generational, and I could not be more thrilled with my colleagues’ support. In turn, of course, I will be supporting their projects in the other parts of the county, but as a first project, Daniel Island should be extremely proud of what this can and will mean.”

Multiple requests for comment submitted to the SPA were not answered prior to print.