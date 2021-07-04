Possible new DI apartment complex in the works

Those looking to rent on Daniel Island may have another option in the future if the proposal for Parkline Avenue Apartments gets approved. Hopefully the third time’s the charm for this location because the recent history isn’t in its favor.

The site is adjacent to the CubeSmart Self Storage facility and directly across Parkline Avenue from the Talison Row Apartments. This will be the third site change in three years because the last two planned developments failed to break ground.

In 2018, the site was slated to be a 30,000-square-foot office building. That didn’t happen.

In 2019, the 5-acre plot of land was going to be the home of a recreational soccer complex dubbed “Pitch 579.” The development included artificial turf fields for youth and adult leagues, retail space and a restaurant. That never happened either.

Now, the site is shaping up to be a multifamily development with a four-story apartment building wrapped around a parking deck at the center.

The owner of the proposed project is Georgia-based Davis Development and the applicant is Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co. The water and sewer will be handled by Charleston Water System.

The plan calls for six buildings, totaling 87,500 square feet, with 242 apartment units. The height of the complex is 40 feet.

Each apartment unit will come with one parking space. There will be 417 parking spaces in the garage and six surface parking spots.

Also, there will be a pool with amenities and a courtyard-type setup enclosed in the structure. A trash and loading area will be onsite as well.

Aesthetically, residents facing the storage facility can expect their view to consist of Leyland cypress trees, according to Thomas & Hutton project manager Brian Riley.

The project is in the pre-application stage, a complimentary review offered by the city’s Technical Review Committee for any project requiring site plan approval. This review offers applicants the opportunity to get initial feedback about the site layout and any potential issues it may encounter.

Parkline Avenue Apartments will return to the Technical Review Committee with a complete submission containing all required documentation at a later date. This includes, but is not limited to, complete civil plans, construction activity permit application, stormwater technical reports and traffic impact studies.