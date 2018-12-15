Home / News / Power outages affect downtown Daniel Island

Power outages affect downtown Daniel Island

Sat, 12/15/2018 - 9:22am admin
By: 
Heath Ellison

At approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, residents of the downtown Daniel Island area experienced a surprise power outage. The blackout affected businesses and residential housing, and shut down the traffic lights at the intersection of Seven Farms Drive and Island Park Drive.

According to South Carolina Electric and Gas Public Affairs Official Paul Fischer, the outage lasted roughly 50 minutes.

“It impacted approximately 2,600 customers,” he said. “The cause was flooding. It did some equipment damage.”

Fischer stated that, by 11:40 a.m., all but 10 customers had power back.

“We’re working on getting those customers back up, now,” he said at the time.

