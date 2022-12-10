Preservation Society to begin mapping, documenting Black burial grounds

In the spring of 2021, bulldozers moved in to begin clearing land adjacent to the historic McDowell/Old Ruins Cemetery off Clements Ferry Road in preparation for a new phase of construction in the Oak Bluff development – until receiving orders to stop.

Cainhoy peninsula residents MaeRe Skinner, Fred Lincoln and other local advocates for the cemetery urgently called for more study of the area, as many suspected there could be unmarked graves outside of the cemetery’s defined borders. As a result of their efforts, with assistance from the Preservation Society of Charleston and others, construction was halted through a “stop work order” issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control so a proper investigation of the site could take place.

Anna-Catherine Carroll, manager of preservation initiatives for the PSC, called the DHEC order a “watershed move.” The developer had received all the necessary permitting for construction, and although no burials were discovered in the study and work was allowed to resume, it was a pivotal moment.

“With no local tools for intervention, Ms. Skinner and Mr. Lincoln did the essential work of alerting local elected officials and residents to the issues at hand,” Carroll noted. “… At the right time, they assembled the right team of people to initiate change for the better.”

Citing the McDowell/Old Ruins Cemetery as a “key catalyst,” the PSC applied for and received an African-American Civil Rights Grant from the National Park Service last May to begin mapping Charleston’s Black burial grounds as a way to document them and protect them.

Carroll spoke about the grant and its implications at a program hosted by the Daniel Island Historical Society at Church of the Holy Cross on Sept. 20.

“This grant proposal was developed collaboratively and it was in response to a local problem that is shared by communities across the country and has long been overlooked by preservationists and municipalities alike,” Carroll said. “… Cemetery preservation is challenging regardless, but these challenges are amplified in the case of historic Black burial sites, because these places sacred to African-American communities have been underrepresented and undervalued in traditional surveys and subject to discriminatory practices throughout American history. They are more likely to be considered abandoned or lost to public memory than White cemeteries are, tenfold.”

Carroll called the lack of information and enforcement to protect Black burial sites “shocking,” citing several situations where land disturbances led to unexpected discoveries. According to the PSC website, “while the City passed its first cemetery protection ordinance in 2021, there is currently no inventory of burial sites to ensure development is planned to avoid willful and unknowing desecration.”

For example, a major foundation repair involving ground disturbance at a private residence on Smith Street downtown was granted approval by the city last year, but it later came to light that the home had been constructed on a site once known as Ephrath and Trinity Cemeteries – the final resting place of 3,600 Black Charlestonians.

“(It) was effectively erased from the historical record and public memory, to make way for development in the early 20th century,” Carroll said.

She also referenced the “potters’ field” beneath what is now Citadel’s Hagood Stadium, the Brown Fellowship Society Cemetery underneath the College of Charleston’s Addlestone Library, and the remains of 36 enslaved African-Americans uncovered during the construction of the Gaillard Center.

“These are just a few high profile examples in urban Charleston and just a fraction of the losses that are not accounted for,” Carroll added. “So we’re tasked with putting the pieces of this unreadable landscape back together.”

The mapping project is set to begin in earnest this fall with an information gathering phase that will focus on surveying existing resources, such as historical maps and archival documents, that will serve as the foundation for the database. The second step, which Carroll calls the “most crucial,” will involve working with the community to piece together what is not accessible in traditional archives or municipal records.

“Especially in rural areas, archives have obviously historically under-collected Black history, and what survives today more so exists in people’s personal memories, photographs and keepsakes,” Carroll said. “The time is now to invite people to tell their stories and share where sites were located and what they’ve meant to them to inform how we preserve these sites moving forward.”

In 2023, the PSC plans to host charrette-style sessions with community members all across the city, including the Cainhoy peninsula, to gather input. And later phases of the project will include detailed cemetery boundary determination that will ultimately be included in the city’s GIS mapping system as a planning preservation tool.

“As the city grows and changes more rapidly than ever before, we’re now challenged to recognize and protect these sites before they’re lost,” Carroll said. “So it’s our ultimate hope that in addition to strengthening local cemetery protection, this project will produce a template for other communities seeking to map their own under-documented burial grounds.”

“The way that we as Charlestonians steward and interpret historic resources today determines the way that future generations learn about our city’s African-American history and heritage,” Carroll continued. “And it’s critical that we work together now to ensure that the full story is told.”

In addition to the PSC, other key partners involved in the mapping project are the City of Charleston, the International African American Museum, and Tulane University. For additional information, visit the PSC website at preservationsociety.org/.