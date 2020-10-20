Home / News / Previous election 2020 news coverage: In case you missed it

Previous election 2020 news coverage: In case you missed it

Tue, 10/20/2020 - 11:33am admin
By: 
staff report

The Daniel Island News has been providing coverage on the 2020 races, hot button issues, voting processes and more for the past several months. In case you missed any of those stories, or want a refresher on what candidates have been saying in the past, we’ve compiled a list of ICYMI headlines for you.

Just click on the headlines below:

 

National Discourse Shines Spotlight On Voting

Everyone Is Eligible To Vote Absentee In South Carolina

Congressional candidates Cunningham and Mace share ideas on health care

State representative candidates Gibson, Smith talk infrastructure

Cunningham, Mace disagree on using educational CARES Act funds

Absentee Voting Breaks Records, Mail-In Application Deadline Nears

Berkeley County Offers In-Person Absentee Voting Locations

The Election And The Market: A Complicated Relationship

Know Your 2020 Primary Candidates

Complete Primary Election Preview

 

 

 

