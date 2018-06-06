Primary election set for June 12

It’s getting close to the midterm election. That means every registered voter can cast a ballot and help choose government officials who aren’t the president. The primary election on June 12 is pretty standard, giving citizens the opportunity to pick the candidate for their party for various positions, including a governor and a representative for South Carolina’s U.S. House District 1 Congressional seat. The winners of this election will represent the Republican and Democratic parties in the general election in November. In addition to the U.S. House and Governor races, the Republican ballot also includes choices for South Carolina Secretary of State, Attorney General, Clerk of Court, County Supervisor, and two advisory questions. The questions ask voters if they believe there should be an option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote and if South Carolina’s tax code should align with the Trump Administration’s tax cuts in the federal tax code. The Democratic ballot features two races, governor and House of Representatives, and two advisory questions. The questions inquire if voters support a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients and if the voter supports a law requiring the governor to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid expansion efforts. Although the District 99 State House seat is not being contested in the primary, the seat will be contested in the General Election, pitting incumbent Daniel Island Republican Nancy Mace against Democrat Jen Gibson. The House and Governor candidates are listed below by party with general information gleaned from their websites. To learn more about the candidates, visit their websites. And learn more about the two Republican candidates for County Supervisor on page 12-13. GOVERNOR PHIL NOBLE (D): Like many of the gubernatorial candidates, Noble is a strong believer in dissolving corruption in the South Carolina state government, even naming it as the biggest problem plaguing the state today. Ending dishonest politics, according to Noble, is the cure that will solve problems in education, road safety, and the job market. “Politicians who sell out our state for a few pieces of silver— Democrat or Republican— should go to jail for a long time,” Noble said in his campaign announcement. JAMES SMITH (D): Currently a member of the S.C. House of Representatives and a Major in the S.C. Army National Guard, Smith has received endorsements from former Vice President Joe Biden, former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, and the Conservation Voters of S.C. Smith is a proponent of affordable healthcare through Medicaid, education reform, increased teacher wages, and bringing better 21st century jobs to South Carolina. MARGUERITE WILLIS (D): Similar to a few other candidates in the race for governor, Willis does not claim to be a politician. While she’s never made a run at political office before, Willis is a lawyer who has regularly defended small businesses in court. She’s a supporter of equal pay for women, medical marijuana, and Medicaid expansion. Willis believes that the number one job of a governor is to promote economic development. KEVIN BRYANT (R): Bryant is South Carolina’s current lieutenant governor and manager of a small pharmacy in Anderson, SC. The candidate is passionate about decreasing business regulations and believes in eliminating income taxes in favor of a pure consumption tax. JOHN WARREN (R): Founder of specialty mortgage finance company Lima One Capital, Warren campaigns under the slogan “A Stronger and Safer South Carolina.” His plan to accomplish this includes spending reduction by requiring agencies and state departments to justify the money they spend and defending the Second Amendment. CATHERINE TEMPLETON (R): Republican firebrand Catherine Templeton runs on a platform of a “conservative revolution.” Templeton believes that the enemies of a thriving economy, good job market, and a sensible safety net are (among other things) “liberal anarchists who show more respect for criminals than our law enforcement officers.” She also believes in instituting death by firing squad in court-ordered executions and is passionate about universal school choice. JOHN YANCEY MCGILL (R): McGill has previously served as lieutenant governor of South Carolina and spent 25 years as a member of the South Carolina State Senate. The candidate hopes to enact yearly financial audits and people audits, which would allow his administration to ensure that the right people for the job are in power. McGill says that, in his first 100 days, he will create a plan to fix South Carolina’s teacher shortage, bring more control to local governments, and audit the DOT to begin reform. HENRY MCMASTER (R): McMaster is the gubernatorial race incumbent and was attorney general from 2003 to 2011. The Governor’s new tax plan includes a one percent reduction for all tax brackets over the course of five years. He also believes in abstinence-first education in schools. On the local level, McMaster wants to build infrastructure, affecting the lowcountry by deepening the Charleston Harbor and constructing toll roads from I-95 to Horry County. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 1 MARK SANFORD (R): District 1 incumbent Sanford has been a part of South Carolina politics since 1995, serving in congress until 2001. He was S.C.’s governor from 2003 to 2011, before rejoining Congress in 2013. The theme of most of his political career has been budget cuts and less spending. Sanford sees programs like Social Security and Medicare as important but requiring modernization. He claims that his political philosophy is centered around maximizing personal freedom by limiting government. KATIE ARRINGTON (R): One of Arrington’s biggest concerns is the military and pushing Mark Sanford out of Congress. She says that she will stand up for men and women in uniform. Arrington is also in favor of creating a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution. DIMITRI CHERNY (R): Claiming to be neither Democrat nor Republican, but an American, Cherny is a wildcard in the Republican primary. His policies include attacking the prison-industrial complex, calling for an end to corporate welfare, and trying to achieve a humane immigration policy. His primary action is for equal opportunity, pay, justice, and rights for all. Cherny dubs this the Equal Rights Amendment 2.0. TOBY SMITH (D): The first African-American woman to run for Mayor of Charleston, Smith is a self-described moderate. She has based many of her policy beliefs around an urge to fight against racism and sexism. Smith is an ardent supporter of gun safety (smart gun technology, expanded background checks) and wants to save public schools from gutting. In her bid for Mayor, she campaigned on a platform of racial reconciliation and hopes to bring that to the Congressional race. JOE CUNNINGHAM (D): Similar to Arrington, Cunningham is a deep believer in ousting Mark Sanford from the District 1 House seat. He is a supporter of lower medication prices for people on Medicare, ending the school-to-prison pipeline, and fair voting access for all citizens. The candidate sees himself as an outsider to politics and practices construction law at a small firm in downtown Charleston.