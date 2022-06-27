Primary Runoff set for Tuesday June 28

The Democratic and Republican Primary Election held on June 14 resulted in two local races where no candidates received 50 percent plus 1. Tomorrow, June 28 is the runoff. Local Republicans will vote for their State Superintendent nominee. Local Democrats will vote for their U.S. Senate nominee.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LOCAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRIMARY RUNOFF

Democrats will return to the polls in a runoff for the U.S. Senate to select from the top two primary voter getters – Catherine Fleming Bruce and Krystle Matthews. You can compare their education and work history as well as their positions on issues by going to the League of Women’s Voters information page and entering your address here.

The winning candidate will face incumbent Republican Tim Scott in the November General Election.

LOCAL REPUBLICAN PRIMARY RUNOFF

Local Republicans will return to select their candidate for State Superintendent of Education in a race between Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver. You can compare their education, work history and their positions on the issues by going to the League of Women’s Voters information page and entering your address here.

The winner will face Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis in the November General Election.

View results of the June 14 South Carolina Primary here.