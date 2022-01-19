Proactive school security a top priority for Berkeley County School District
Wed, 01/19/2022 - 8:38am admin
By:
Elizabeth Horton
In 2021, there were 34 school shootings in the United States — a record high since 2018, according to data collected by Education Weekly. Most recently, tragedy struck in Oxford, Michigan, on Nov. 30, 2021, when four students were killed when a sophomore opened fire at his high school, using a gun that was an early Christmas gift. The impact was felt around the nation.
Though school shootings are statistically rare, high-profile reports of gun violence ignite feelings of fear, worry, and grief in students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Schools continue to search for solutions to keep their campuses safe.
Tim Knight, director of safety and security for the Berkeley County School District, said that his team takes a proactive approach and works hard to think outside of the box when it comes to security. This year, the district has invested in security upgrades including surveillance cameras, “Knox Box” entry systems, the Raptor Visitor Management system, additional security lighting, emergency notification systems, and fire alarm upgrades.
Each year, the Berkeley County School District plans and executes two large scale crisis simulations, and partners with local and national law enforcement to give teachers and administrators hands-on training.
“We’ll pick a school and conduct full scale emergency exercises using scenario-based training,” Knight said. “We are essentially testing our emergency procedures, evaluating and analyzing the roles of front office staff, the administration team, and teachers. From this, we will build our safety program year after year.”
Protocols will be examined by Scott Cook, a full-time security and emergency training officer for the district who was hired in September 2021. Cook has 26 years of experience in law enforcement. Next month, active shooter training and gunfire demonstrations will be offered in-person to 200 teachers at the annual school district professional development conference, hosted by Cane Bay schools.
Dr. Anthony Dixon, chief academic and innovation officer for the school district, recalled his own experience participating in the active shooter training. “Walking through the scenario where an actual gun was used and blanks were shot was an eye-opening experience.”
Dixon said that being engaged in a realistic drill allowed him to participate in the situation, get a feel for the timing and the sound of the shot, and to oversee the process in real time so that each administrator had practice in performing their role.
School Resource Officers participate in active shooter training at least once a year, which is facilitated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. The officers participate in an interactive simulator controlled by an instructor. The officers then move on to an exercise where teams of two would walk through the school and tackle life-like situations. They have different objectives during active shooter training: maybe it is locating and making contact with a suspicious person, and maybe that person is armed; maybe it is providing aid to
wounded occupants in the building after disarming a threat.
Social media will have a more active role in the district’s initiative to educate groups, particularly parents, about planned security programs, Knight stated. On Jan. 20, a presentation designed to educate families about school safety will be offered at The Daniel Island School.
Dixon said it’s important to encourage students to speak up if something seems out of place. “If you see something, it’s okay to say something.”
The school district has a 24-hour tip line and callers may remain anonymous. Reporting can make the difference in keeping others safe. The tip line number is 1-855-OK-SAY-IT (1-855-657-2948).
The school district also has a mobile app with a “Tip Line” button that accepts anonymous reports. Katie Tanner, chief communications and community engagement officer for the district, explained, “Our security and emergency team monitors the tips. The app works in real time and safety officers will investigate a tip anytime of the day or night.”
School resource officers are also instrumental in passing along information from students or parents.
“My communication team also monitors social media so we can report any activity we see that is receiving high engagement and our technology department monitors district owned devices for keywords,” Tanner added.
Knight reiterated, “We investigate every tip.”
TALKING TO KIDS ABOUT GUN VIOLENCE
Tips for parents and teachers (from the National Association of School Psychologists).
Reassure kids they are safe
Emphasize that schools are very safe. Validate their feelings. Explain that all feelings are okay when a tragedy occurs. Let children talk about their feelings, help put them into perspective, and assist them in expressing these feelings appropriately.
Make time to talk
Let their questions be your guide as to how much information to provide. Be patient; children and youth do not always talk about their feelings readily. Watch for clues that they may want to talk, such as hovering around while you do the dishes or yard work. Some children prefer writing, playing music, or doing an art project as an outlet.
Keep explanations developmentally appropriate
Early elementary school children need brief, simple information that should be balanced with reassurances that their school and homes are safe and that adults are there to protect them. Give simple examples of school safety like reminding children about exterior doors being locked, child monitoring efforts on the playground, and emergency drills practiced during the school day.
Upper elementary and early middle school children will be more vocal in asking questions about whether they truly are safe and what is being done at their school. They may need assistance separating reality from fantasy. Discuss efforts of school and community leaders to provide safe schools.
Upper middle school and high school students will have strong and varying opinions about the causes of violence in schools and society. They will share concrete suggestions about how to make school safer and how to prevent tragedies in society. Emphasize the role that students have in maintaining safe schools by following school safety guidelines.
Review safety procedures
This should include procedures and safeguards at school and at home. Help children identify at least one adult at school and in the community to whom they go if they feel threatened or at risk.
Observe children’s emotional state
Some children may not express their concerns verbally. Changes in behavior, appetite, and sleep patterns can also indicate a child’s level of anxiety or discomfort. In most children, these symptoms will ease with reassurance and time. Seek the help of a mental health professional if you are at all concerned.
Limit television viewing of these events
Limit television viewing and be aware if the TV is on in common areas. Developmentally inappropriate information can cause anxiety or confusion, particularly in young children. Adults also need to be mindful of the content of conversations that they have with each other in front of children.
Maintain a normal routine
Keeping to a regular schedule can be reassuring and promote physical health. Ensure that children get plenty of sleep, regular meals, and exercise. Encourage them to keep up with their schoolwork and extracurricular activities but don’t push them if they seem overwhelmed.