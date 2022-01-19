Proactive school security a top priority for Berkeley County School District

In 2021, there were 34 school shootings in the United States — a record high since 2018, according to data collected by Education Weekly. Most recently, tragedy struck in Oxford, Michigan, on Nov. 30, 2021, when four students were killed when a sophomore opened fire at his high school, using a gun that was an early Christmas gift. The impact was felt around the nation.

Though school shootings are statistically rare, high-profile reports of gun violence ignite feelings of fear, worry, and grief in students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Schools continue to search for solutions to keep their campuses safe.

Tim Knight, director of safety and security for the Berkeley County School District, said that his team takes a proactive approach and works hard to think outside of the box when it comes to security. This year, the district has invested in security upgrades including surveillance cameras, “Knox Box” entry systems, the Raptor Visitor Management system, additional security lighting, emergency notification systems, and fire alarm upgrades.

Each year, the Berkeley County School District plans and executes two large scale crisis simulations, and partners with local and national law enforcement to give teachers and administrators hands-on training.

“We’ll pick a school and conduct full scale emergency exercises using scenario-based training,” Knight said. “We are essentially testing our emergency procedures, evaluating and analyzing the roles of front office staff, the administration team, and teachers. From this, we will build our safety program year after year.”

Protocols will be examined by Scott Cook, a full-time security and emergency training officer for the district who was hired in September 2021. Cook has 26 years of experience in law enforcement. Next month, active shooter training and gunfire demonstrations will be offered in-person to 200 teachers at the annual school district professional development conference, hosted by Cane Bay schools.

Dr. Anthony Dixon, chief academic and innovation officer for the school district, recalled his own experience participating in the active shooter training. “Walking through the scenario where an actual gun was used and blanks were shot was an eye-opening experience.”

Dixon said that being engaged in a realistic drill allowed him to participate in the situation, get a feel for the timing and the sound of the shot, and to oversee the process in real time so that each administrator had practice in performing their role.

School Resource Officers participate in active shooter training at least once a year, which is facilitated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. The officers participate in an interactive simulator controlled by an instructor. The officers then move on to an exercise where teams of two would walk through the school and tackle life-like situations. They have different objectives during active shooter training: maybe it is locating and making contact with a suspicious person, and maybe that person is armed; maybe it is providing aid to

wounded occupants in the building after disarming a threat.

Social media will have a more active role in the district’s initiative to educate groups, particularly parents, about planned security programs, Knight stated. On Jan. 20, a presentation designed to educate families about school safety will be offered at The Daniel Island School.

Dixon said it’s important to encourage students to speak up if something seems out of place. “If you see something, it’s okay to say something.”

The school district has a 24-hour tip line and callers may remain anonymous. Reporting can make the difference in keeping others safe. The tip line number is 1-855-OK-SAY-IT (1-855-657-2948).

The school district also has a mobile app with a “Tip Line” button that accepts anonymous reports. Katie Tanner, chief communications and community engagement officer for the district, explained, “Our security and emergency team monitors the tips. The app works in real time and safety officers will investigate a tip anytime of the day or night.”

School resource officers are also instrumental in passing along information from students or parents.

“My communication team also monitors social media so we can report any activity we see that is receiving high engagement and our technology department monitors district owned devices for keywords,” Tanner added.

Knight reiterated, “We investigate every tip.”