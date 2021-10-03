Program allows students unique STEM, service opportunities

Imagine spending each day immersed in an aerospace science class, experiencing flight in an interactive flight simulator, employing state-of-the-art drone technology, working toward a pilot’s license, honing leadership skills, and serving your community – all in a high school setting.

In 2020, just after Berkeley County schools shuttered in response to COVID-19, Philip Simmons High School (PSHS) was approved to launch its elite Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) program.

The mission of AFJROTC is to “develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community.” At the high school level, it is a citizenship program, not an Air Force recruiting program. Students embrace military values but are not committed to military service by joining; however, they receive many benefits, including scholarship opportunities.

As a mentor, Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) Michelle Siau, a Daniel Island resident, brings a wealth of knowledge to the program.

“I spent 22 and a half years on active duty with the USAF (United States Air Force),” she noted. “During my last assignment I spent eight years at the Pentagon Joint Staff supporting a two-star general, then a three-star general. I was able to obtain an associate degree in mechanical/electrical engineering; bachelor’s in management, and a master’s degree in educational leadership.”

In 1990, she was certified as a USAF and USA instructor and taught Airmen Leadership School. She also developed curriculum and was an instructor for criminal intelligence analysis courses.

When asked about goals for the program, Siau said, “We definitely want to reach as many students as possible and help them gain knowledge about college scholarships. We would like to see as many of our cadets as possible apply and get accepted to the new HQ AFJROTC Flight Academy program. We would like to grow this into a very respectable STEM oriented program for our community and students.”

The AFJROTC Flight Academy Private Pilot Scholarship program is an eight-week summer aviation training program conducted at partnering universities nationwide. Upon successful completion of the program, students are awarded a private pilot’s certification. The Flight Academy is intended to inspire and encourage high school youth toward aviation careers and awards a scholarship valued at $20,000. Currently, there is a shortage of pilots worldwide and the Air Force considers it to be a critical problem; flightglobal.com predicts that 800,000 new pilots will be needed over the next 20 years. Students who are eligible to participate in the program can be trained at no cost for viable careers that are in high demand.

Lt. Col. Christopher Ott serves as the senior aerospace science instructor (SASI) at PSHS. After a distinguished 20-year career, Ott retired from active duty on June 1, 2020. Commissioned in 2000 as a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Ott earned his pilot wings in 2002 and was assigned to fly the C-17A at Joint Base Charleston. He holds a Bachelor of Science in human factors engineering from the Air Force Academy and a Master of Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

During his own high school days, Ott participated in AFJROTC for three years. Recognizing its positive impact, he is an enthusiastic contributor for the initiative.

“We can offer an exciting program that highlights aviation and a STEM curriculum,” he said. “JROTC has evolved so much and I’m happy to be able to give back to a program that changed my path in life.”

During the first semester, AFJROTC kicked off with 20 cadets. This semester, 11 students are enrolled. According to Siau, the cadets have the

opportunity to be involved in CyberPatriot,

StellarXplorers, JLAB (Academic Bowl), Raider Challenge, color guard and drill competitions, community service, Flight Academy, and the Cadet Leadership Camp. Community-In-Action trips will be included in future years.

Ian Mullaney, a PSHS ninth grader, joined AFJROTC to expand on his interest in the engineering field. He said he was challenged when learning the leadership skills. Senior Will Ramey enrolled to help him prepare for his future at The Citadel. Macey MacGloan, a freshman, was attracted to the hands-on aspect of the class and the variety of topics, particularly coding.

Dawson Wells, a junior, said, “I want to find a sense of service, so that I’m not only serving myself, but the people around me too. I like how it requires discipline and other character building traits.” He added that the course got him out of his comfort zone and he is learning things that are completely new.

To learn more about the new AFJROTC program, visit the school’s website at bcsdschools.net/Page/33379.