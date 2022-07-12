Providence Church collects 1 ton of food for veterans

Throughout the month of November, Providence Church established a collection site for nonperishable food items for our military heroes at Patriot Villas, an apartment complex for formerly homeless Veterans. Rev. Dan Freemyer, Senior Pastor at Providence, and Rev. Allison Benfield, Associate Pastor at Providence, are thrilled to report that a grand total of approximately 1 ton of food donations were provided by Daniel Island residents, the Daniel Island Stitch group, Providence Church Preschool, as well as church members. Pictured (from left) are Rev. Allison Benfield (Associate Pastor at Providence), Tom Sisson (church member), Richard Flood (church member who is also a Veteran), and Rev. Dan Freemyer (Senior Pastor at Providence).