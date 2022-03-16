Providence Church donates 2,000 pounds of items to food bank

Throughout the month of February, Providence Church established a collection site for nonperishable food items to be donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank. Rev. Dan Freemyer, pastor at Providence Church, is delighted to report that more than 2,000 pounds of food were donated by Daniel Island residents and church members to this effort.

During 2021, the Lowcountry Food Bank distributed nearly 40 million pounds of food to families needing food assistance throughout 10 coastal counties of South Carolina. Needless to say, these donations provided by Daniel Island families will help stock the shelves at the Lowcountry Food Bank as the local agency continues its food distribution this year.

Freemyer and the members of Providence Church would like to express their appreciation for assistance by Daniel Island families with this effort.

"I am always amazed by and grateful for the overwhelming response by the residents of Daniel Island to help others. We are fortunate to live and worship in such a caring community,” Freemyer said.