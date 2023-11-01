Providence Church pastor a universal donor on a mission

On Sundays, senior pastor Dan Freemyer is seen wearing a stole and preaching a sermon to the Daniel Island community at Providence Church. Other days, when he’s not out running or playing pickleball, he can be seen rolling up his sleeves and donating blood.

Freemyer’s mission of giving blood started long before he became the senior pastor at Providence Church in late 2019. And before he moved to the Lowcountry, where he served 18 years as a pastor of missional engagements at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas. It started when Freemyer was a scrawny teenager in high school in the Lone Star State, where his father taught him the importance of shedding blood for the greater good of helping others in need around him.

Freemyer, a universal donor with type O-negative blood, recalled that the first time he ever gave blood he nearly passed out. This didn’t deter him from going on to serve his community in more ways than spreading God’s word. As a man of faith, he made it a mission to practice what he preached, even if it meant spilling his own blood.

After college and seminary school, Freemyer moved back to Fort Worth to begin his lifelong career in ministry. During this time, he also found a calling for giving blood and his first call to action came knocking when a child was in need. He never knew the child’s name, but he knew he saved a life.

From that point on, Freemyer understood that his blood was precious and he was willing to give as much as he could as often as he could. A whole blood donation is equivalent to one pint. Freemyer estimates he has donated several gallons over his lifetime.

On average, only 7% of people in the United States have type O-negative blood. One must wait at least eight weeks or 56 days between donations of whole blood and 16 weeks or 112 days between Power Red donations. Whole blood donors can donate up to six times a year, according to the American Red Cross.

Every time Freemyer gives blood, the primary image that pops into his head are the children he’s helped in the past and the ones he’s helping in the future. His first experience in Fort Worth is forever etched in his mind.

Years later, when Freemyer’s journey through Christ landed him in Charleston, one of the first things he did was join the American Red Cross’ Power Red program. Where one can give nearly twice the amount of red cells and help more patients, according to the American Red Cross.

Now, at 54, Freemyer is leading by example at Providence Church, which typically hosts two blood drives annually.

“It seems like it would be hypocritical of me to extol the virtues of donating blood and providing for the common good if I'm not doing it myself,” Freemyer said.

For those on the fence of giving blood who are able but are scared of the stigma that it might hurt, Freemyer encourages them to “power through the inconvenience.”

“It’s such an excellent example of one small way we can show that we’re part of the same community and supporting each other and being there when others are in need in hopes that they’ll be there when we’re in the same kind of need,” Freemyer added.

Providence Church’s next blood drive is scheduled for March 12 from noon to 5 p.m.