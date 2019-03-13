PSHS football players score off the field with young readers

Members of the Philip Simmons High School football team tackled an important subject with local elementary students last week – reading! In celebration of “Read Across America Day” on March 1 and National Reading Month, the Iron Horses stopped in at Daniel Island School, Cainhoy Elementary School, and Philip Simmons Elementary School to read with students.

The players joined an estimated 45 million educators, parents and students across the U.S. in participating in Read Across America events last week. PSHS football coach Eric Bendig was proud of the efforts put forth by his team.

“The main focus of our program is to help our student-athletes become the best version of themselves and to mold them into the best people they can be,” he said. “Giving back to the community is something that we can all do. Our program vision is for our coaches and players to learn and embrace the concept of ‘Service over Self’ and to always try to put others first. Reading to our feeder school students is one way we try to do that and is a big part of our year.”

The players not only took part in the reading initiative, they “embraced” it, added Bendig.

“It was honestly some of the most rewarding times I have had as a coach,” he continued. “To see our players get out into the schools and interact with young people in a positive and caring manner is something you can’t put a value on. These players that attended these three trips to our feeder schools made this school and program proud with the way they handled themselves and how much effort and enthusiasm they showed for our young people in this community.”